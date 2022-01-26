Canada is extending its soldier-training mission in Ukraine for three years and supplying non-lethal equipment, intelligence sharing and other defensive gear to the country’s armed forces amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Wednesday at the conclusion of a three-day virtual cabinet retreat, where the Ukrainian crisis was a central topic of discussion, as well as the resumption of Parliament next week.

The current 200-person training mission will also be expanded, he told a news conference.

U.S. offering Russia a ‘serious diplomatic path’ in response to Ukraine demands, Blinken says

Opinion: Sanctions will hurt Russia if it invades Ukraine, but crippling pain is far from assured

“To support Ukraine, I authorize the extension of Operation UNIFER for three years and I will be expanding this training mission,” he said. “This is a $340-million commitment. As part of this, I authorized the Canadian Armed Forces to deploy 60 personnel to join the 200 women and men already on the ground with further capacity to increase the number of people on the ground up to 400.”

Last week, the prime minister announced Canada was giving Ukraine a loan of up to $120-million aimed at bolstering the country’s economy in the face of the ongoing threats it faces from Russia.

He said Defence Minister Anita Anand is also planning to visit Kyiv, Ukraine, next week, and will possibly drop by to visit 1,000 Canadian troops who are stationed in the nearby Baltic country of Latvia.

Russia has stationed more than 100,000 troops across Ukraine’s eastern borders, along with tanks and other heavy artillery, raising fears of an invasion, something Russia’s ambassador to Canada, Oleg Stepanov, denied in an interview with The Globe and Mail Tuesday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.