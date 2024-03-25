Open this photo in gallery: People walk past the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, March 25, 2024.Odelyn Joseph/The Associated Press

Canada is to immediately begin offering evacuations from Haiti to Canadians interested in leaving the troubled Caribbean country, Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said Monday.

At a news conference, Ms. Joly said evacuees with valid passports will be transported from Haiti to the Dominican Republic by helicopter.

But fewer than 30 Canadians have said they have valid passports and are travel ready to go. Eighteen left on Monday. The minister said 3,000 Canadians in Haiti are registered with her department. About 300 have said they would be possibly interested in leaving.

“We know that the situation in Haiti has been deteriorating,” said Ms. Joly, explaining Monday’s announcement.

She said the airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince is not functional. “The security situation is untenable at the airport and all commercial flights have been cancelled. That is why, in these circumstances, it is important for us to bring Canadians to safety.”

Given Canada’s available helicopter capacity in Haiti, the minister said the closest place to go is the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

But she added she is looking at other options she declined to elaborate on.

Once in the Dominican Republic, Ms. Joly said Canadians will be able to access loans from her department to facilitate travel to Canada.

Ms. Joly said Canada remains committed to Haiti, noting she had spoken Monday with the ambassador in Haiti.

“Canada will remain in Haiti. We know that the Haitian people need us. We know that the situation is difficult, but Canadian diplomatic staff and locally hired staff are currently safe, and we will ensure that they will remain safe throughout the crisis.”.

Haiti has been in a state of turmoil since foreign mercenaries assassinated then-president Jovenel Moïse in 2021, and armed gangs have seized control of much of Port-au-Prince and are now jockeying for control of the city with political factions.

The minister said she hopes to announce more information in coming days.

Ms. Joly confirmed that military personnel are protecting diplomats in Haiti. “That is why we are able to stay, and able to stay in the long run,” she said.

Given that only Canadians with valid Canadian passports will be eligible for the assisted departure, Ms. Joly said her department is looking at other assisted departure options for other Canadians and family members as well as permanent residents and their families in Haiti.

“Canada has a policy of not separating families. This is my priority,” she said.

Julie Sunday, assistant deputy minister for consular, security and emergency management at Global Affairs Canada, told the news conference that the department is equipped to provide emergency travel documents out of the embassy in Haiti.

Ms. Sunday said there are a variety of reasons that people may be staying in Haiti. “They’re waiting to see if the security situation improves. There’s a range of issues. All of this to say that those who are in a vulnerable position and wish to travel in the coming days should contact us and we’re ready to support that.”