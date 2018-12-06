Canada prepared for possible Chinese cyber retaliation over arrest of top Huawei executive

Open this photo in gallery Meng Wanzhou, Executive Board Director of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 2, 2014. STRINGER/Reuters

Canada’s cyber security chief says his agency is prepared for possible Chinese cyberattacks in retaliation for the arrest of Huawei’s chief financial officer in Canada for alleged violations of U.S. trade sanctions against Iran.

Scott Jones, director of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, would not comment on the detention of Meng Wanzhou, who was picked up by Canadian law enforcement officials in transit at Vancouver airport Dec. 1.

The U.S. authorities requested her arrest and extradition on suspicion she violated U.S. trade sanctions against Iran. Her apprehension has drawn sharp protests from China and demands for her immediate release.

Mr. Jones said Canadian cyberauthorities are ready in case China is tempted to attack this country’s communication infrastructure.

“We always have to be resilient no matter what the possible trigger could be so we increase our resilience against any form of malicious activity that we could be facing as a nation," he told a news conference on the release of the the cybersecurity agency’s annual report. “We are working very closely with the broader security community.”

China has angrily rebuked the Canadian government for the arrest of the high-profile telecom executive, whose father Ren Zhengfei is the founder of Huawei, the largest private company in China and the No. 2 mobile phone maker in the world.

“Detaining a person without providing an explanation has undoubtedly violated her human rights,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, while the Chinese embassy in Ottawa said Ms. Meng had not violated Canadian or U.S. law and demanded her immediate release.

“The Chinese side has lodged stern representations with the U.S. and Canadian side, urged them to immediately correct the wrongdoing and restore the personal liberty of Ms. Meng Wanzhou,” the embassy said in a statement. “We will closely follow the development of the issue and take all measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.”

U.S. prosecutors in New York have been investigating whether Huawei violated U.S. sanctions in relation to Iran, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in April.

Huawei said in a statement to The Globe and Mail that Ms. Meng faces “unspecified charges in the Eastern District of New York” and that she was arrested when she was transferring between flights in Canada.

A Justice Department official in Ottawa said Ms. Meng will appear for a bail hearing in a Vancouver courtroom on Friday. “As there is a publication ban in effect, we cannot provide any further detail at this time. The ban was sought by Ms. Meng,” Ian McLeod said.

The decision by Canadian authorities to detain such a high-profile Chinese citizen – and particularly one sought for extradition to the United States – could hurt Canada-China relations.

Both China and the United States have been asking allies and trading partners to take sides in a trade war, and the Trudeau government has spoken enthusiastically of pursuing some sort of trade deal with Beijing now that it has renegotiated a free-trade agreement with the United States and Mexico.

David Mulroney, a former Canadian ambassador to China, predicted the arrest of Ms. Meng will provoke a backlash in China and hurt Huawei’s efforts to gain business in Western countries.

“This is a really big deal. Ms. Meng is by birth and position a member of China’s corporate royalty,” he said.

“Her arrest, on suspicion of violating the Iran sanctions, should be seen as a clear signal that Canada is willing to face China’s fury to do the right thing. That said, it will be portrayed in China as Canada kowtowing to Donald Trump. The arrest also threatens to fatally undermine Huawei’s efforts to portray itself as a reliable infrastructure partner to its remaining supporters in the West.”

The arrest comes as Canada is under intense pressure from the United States to bar the Chinese telecom company from participating in next-generation 5G mobile networks. The United States and Australia have barred Huawei 5G telecommunications, and last week New Zealand blocked the first request from one of its wireless carriers to install the Chinese company’s equipment on its 5G network, citing a “significant network security risk.” The United States, Canada, Britain. Australia and New Zealand are members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance.

On Thursday, one of Britain’s major telecoms, BT Group PLC, said it was removing Huawei equipment from its network and would not buy the company’s 5G technology – a move that came after Alex Younger, the head of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, questioned whether his country should be using the Chinese telecom gear.

Mr. Jones has previously rejected the idea of blocking Huawei, saying this country’s safeguards are adequate to mitigate any risk. He’s also boasted of what he considers a robust system of testing facilities for Huawei equipment and software to prevent security breaches – one he’s suggested is superior to those of some of Canada’s allies.

"We have a very advanced relationship with our telecommunications providers, something that is different from most other countries to be honest, from what I have seen," Mr. Jones told the House of Commons committee on public safety and national security in September.

Asked Thursday whether he agrees with his counterparts in the United States, Australia and New Zealand that Huawei equipment is too risky to be allowed into 5G networks, Mr. Jones said Canada is still reviewing the question.

He also again expressed the opinion that circumstances in Canada are different from other Five Eyes countries.

“The key thing is Canada has unique circumstances that we have to take into account here. We’re going to look at it comprehensively and make a decision that is in the best interest of Canadians.”

Asked to elaborate on what precisely is different in Canada from the United States, Australia or New Zealand, he said Canada is a “large country” and that the government has “unique relationships with our telecommunications providers.”

He repeated his assertion that Canada’s relationship with telecom companies is different from allies.

“We work in a different way. We have different ways of managing most security risks but also how do we work in partnership.”

Pressed further to explain how Canada is unique compared to other Five Eyes countries, Mr. Jones said Canada has a lot of residents in the countryside.

“The fact is we have a large rural population. We have to design things that work for that. We have to take into account a number of different factors.”

Mr. Jones would not say when the security review would be completed but any move to allow Canadian telecommunications companies to use Huawei 5G technology would likely be met with fierce resistance from the United States.

On Wednesday, Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a member of the U.S. Senate intelligence committee, lauded Canada for the arrest of Ms. Meng and once again urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bar Huawei from 5G technology.

“Huawei has direct ties to the Chinese government and Communist Party, has long posed a serious risk to U.S. national security, and I continue to strongly urge Canada to reconsider Huawei’s inclusion in any aspect of its 5G development, introduction, and maintenance,” Mr. Rubio said in a statement to The Globe.

Mr. Rubio and Democratic Senator Mark Warner wrote to Mr. Trudeau in October to caution that failure to ban Huawei could interfere with intelligence sharing and impair cross-border co-operation in telecommunications.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate armed services and banking committees, also praised Canada for the arrest and criticized Huawei as an agent of China’s ruling party.

"China is working creatively to undermine our national security interests, and the United States and our allies can’t sit on the sidelines,” Mr. Sasse said. “Americans are grateful that our Canadian partners have arrested the Chief Financial Officer of a giant Chinese telecom company for breaking U.S. sanctions against Iran.”

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said Huawei and Chinese telecom ZTE represent a fundamental risk to Western national security and called for a comprehensive plan to hold “the Chinese and their state-sponsored entities accountable for gross violations of the law and threats to our security.”

Since at least 2016, U.S. authorities have been reviewing Huawei’s alleged shipping of U.S.-origin products to Iran and other countries in violation of U.S. export and sanctions laws.