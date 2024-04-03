Open this photo in gallery: Erin O'Toole returns from a break to continue appearing as a witness at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in Ottawa on April 3, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole says the party was targeted by a deluge of misinformation orchestrated by China and its proxies that led to the defeat of up to nine candidates in 2021 election.

In testimony before the inquiry into foreign interference, Mr. O’Toole stressed that he does not believe that Chinese state meddling would have changed the outcome of the vote that produced a Liberal minority.

But he told the commission that voters in certain ridings were affected by this interference and government officials in charge of election integrity knew about it but never issued a warning to the public.

Commission counsel showed Mr. O’Toole documents from the Security and Intelligence Threats Election Task Force, known as SITE and comprised of senior civil servants, that outlined Beijing-directed efforts to spread disinformation against the Conservatives over the party’s hawkish campaign platform against China.

“We were not informed of that,” he said and even when his campaign raised the disinformation campaign with SITE, it was played down. “Clearly they knew some of the instances we were reporting were actually occurring but that was never confirmed to us in the campaign or after.”

A Sept. 13 SITE document noted that WeChat, the Chinese language social media app, was sharing the narrative that Mr. O’Toole “almost wants to break diplomatic relations” and some media commentary stated that “Chinese Canadians are scared of the Conservative platform.”

“These issues were always downplayed when we raised them with SITE,” he said.

Mr. O’Toole said he would have liked to see SITE issue a public warning and had even thought about doing it himself, but he feared it would be used as an anti-China wedge issue in the campaign.

“We now know that there was evidence of misinformation but there was no notice, no warning given,” he said. “A notice would have been useful to people who were being targeted because these sites with algorithms controlled by foreign governments, those are the people who are vulnerable and at risk.”





Mr. O’Toole said he made the seat projection losses based on Conservative party modelling that showed his party should have won about 127 seats but ended up with 119. The party lost the vote largely on the vaccine mandate he said but argued that foreign interference cost them between five to nine seats, “where we had large numbers of people not voting.”

“For people in those seats if they were undergoing intimidation or suppression measures their democratic rights were trampled on by foreign actors. Certainly it was serious,” he said. “I think a lot of people didn’t vote because they were intimidated.”

Mr. O’Toole said he believed the party was targeted by Beijing because of his platform, which called for a foreign interference registry, a ban on Huawei Technologies in domestic telecoms, withdrawal from the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and included criticism of Chinese repression of Muslim Uyghurs and the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement.

In the aftermath of the election, SITE produced a document in December 2021 that said the “People’s Republic of China sought to clandestinely and deceptively influence Canada’s 2021 election.” The same document talked about social media attacks on Mr. O’Toole and former Vancouver-area MP Kenny Chiu, who was defeated in that campaign.

Mr. O’Toole said none of the information was shared with him even after the party provided SITE with detailed accounts of what they allege were foreign influence operation in 13 ridings.

“These conclusions so quickly after the election show that some people within intelligence and in government knew what we were raising were valid and real issues,” he said.

Mr. O’Toole said it was only last year when The Globe and Mail published articles, based on classified Canadian Security Intelligence Service documents and national security officials, that he became aware of the extend of China intervention in the 2021 campaign.

After The Globe revealed last May that Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong was targeted by China in the 2021 election, CSIS informed Mr. O’Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan that they also had been part of the Chinese interference operations.

He said the election results probably led to his ouster as Conservative Party leader. Had he won 127 seats, he probably could have survived but having won two fewer seats than predecessor Andrew Scheer doomed him, he said.

“In fact a petition was started within a day and half of the election results, and the lower result of 2019 was raised as was the turning away of Chinese Canadian voters from me were raised to force my removal as leader,” he said.