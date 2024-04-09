Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accepted the advice of his campaign manager in the 2019 election that no action should be taken against Liberal Han Dong, despite concerns raised by Canada’s spy service about possible China-directed interference activities, the public inquiry into foreign meddling heard Tuesday.

The Foreign Interference Commission has heard testimony that CSIS provided a classified briefing in Sept. 28, 2019, to Liberal Party officials, who received national-security clearances, about alleged irregularities in the Don Valley North nomination that Mr. Dong won.

Mr. Dong went on to win the safe Liberal riding in the Oct. 21 election. He resigned from the Liberal caucus last year to sit as an Independent after allegations arose about controversial conversations he had with China’s consul-general.

A summary of a CSIS report, tabled at the inquiry, alleged that China had compelled students to vote for Mr. Dong’s nomination under the threat of losing their student visas and possible consequences for their families back home. The summary also alleged some students carried false documents. CSIS said some information was learned prior to election day, while other pieces were learned after the vote.

CSIS documents show the spy service believed the People’s Republic of China was attempting to manipulate the nomination vote as a part of strategy to support political candidates they “believe would reinforce China’s overall strategic interests in Canada.”

Jeremy Broadhurst, national campaign manager in 2019 and now senior adviser to Mr. Trudeau, told the public inquiry Tuesday that he briefed the Prime Minister a day after the CSIS briefing and told him that nothing should disqualify Mr. Dong as a Liberal candidate.

Mr. Broadhurst felt it was important to let Mr. Trudeau to know about the CSIS allegations but he also told the Prime Minister that party officials in Don Valley North did not substantiate the CSIS allegations.

“I recommended that no action should be taken,” Mr. Broadhurst said. “I thought the bar for overturning .that . . . that bar should be extremely high. He decided at that time there was no action for him to take.”

They were asked about allegations from then-Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole that the party lost up to nine seats in the 2021 election because of Chinese state disinformation activities. Mr. Clow noted that CSIS was never able to provide solid evidence that the disinformation campaigns were directed by Beijing.

On Monday, the panel heard from senior civil servants who sat on the Critical Election Incident Public Protocol panel for the 2019 election, which had a mandate to warn the public about election integrity during the past two elections. Nathalie Drouin, former deputy minister of justice and now the Prime Minister’s national security and intelligence adviser, said the panel recommended CSIS alert the Liberal Party about the nomination irregularities as a “mitigation” measure.

She said the panel also told CSIS and other agencies to provide any emerging intelligence about the nomination race. The federal elections commissioner was also informed about the intelligence because of “potential irregularities when it comes to funding,” Ms. Drouin added.