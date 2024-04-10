Open this photo in gallery: From top left clockwise is Justin Trudeau, Dominic Leblanc, Karina Gould and Bill Blair.The Canadian Press

10:15 a.m.

Publicizing interference could be seen as interference itself, Ms. Gould says

She says Ottawa making an announcement about foreign interference during an election could be seen as interference itself, so that’s why the threshold for telling the public is set so high.

Context: Ottawa has never alerted the public about foreign interference during an election.

Ms. Gould says she believes it is harder for foreign actors to interfere in Canadian elections if there is no fixed election date.

– Steven Chase

10:05 a.m.

After 2019 election, Ms. Gould was informed of low-level interference activities

Ms. Gould said in the pre-hearing interview that, after the 2019 election, she was informed “CSIS had observed low-level foreign interference activities by China, similar to what had been seen in the past.”

– Steven Chase

10:05 a.m.

Ms. Gould says she was not briefed on 2019 Don Valley North interference allegations

Ms. Gould told the inquiry in a pre-hearing interview that she was not briefed on the Don Valley North Liberal nomination race allegations “during or after the election … neither was she made aware that secret cleared Liberal Party representatives were briefed in late September 2019 about the allegations of foreign interference by China in the Don Valley North nomination contest.”

She did not view that as unusual.

– Steven Chase

10:00 a.m.

Information-sharing threshold should be high, Ms. Gould says

In the pre-hearing interview, just made public, Ms. Gould told the inquiry that “the threshold for informing the public of a threat to an election should be (and was designed to be) high. The moment a public announcement is made, not only could the election be put in question, but Canada’s democracy as a whole could also be put in question.”

In the lead-up to the 2019 federal election, Ms. Gould received security briefings by heads of agencies within the security and intelligence community on the cyber- and non-cyberthreat landscape. She would go to a SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility) on Communications Security Establishment premises to receive this information, according to the pre-hearing interview tabled at the inquiry.

– Steven Chase

9:50 a.m.

Ms. Gould says there was a plan to protect Canada’s democracy before 2019

Ms. Gould tells the inquiry that the initial “plan to protect Canada’s democracy” was developed after attempts by Russia to interfere with democratic elections around the world.

The idea was to address situations like the “Obama dilemma,” in which then-President Barack Obama became aware that Russia was interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election but felt unable to publicly intervene because doing so would be viewed as a partisan act of interfering in the electoral process.

Some details come from a pre-hearing summary made public as she testifies.

– Steven Chase

9:40 a.m.

Karina Gould begins to testify

Karina Gould, who was minister of democratic institutions from Feb. 1, 2017, until Nov. 20, 2019, is up at the Hogue inquiry now. She is currently Government House Leader.

– Steven Chase

9:00 a.m.

