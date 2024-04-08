A top secret CSIS briefing prepared for the Prime Minister’s Office in February 2023 last year, following leaks to the media about Chinese meddling, said Beijing “clandestinely and deceptively interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 general elections.”

The classified document, dated Feb. 21, 2023, was tabled at the Commission of Inquiry into Foreign Interference in response to media stories including one in The Globe and Mail that outlined a sophisticated campaign by People’s Republic of China (PRC) and its proxies to interfere in the 2021 election.

“We know that the PRC clandestinely and deceptively interfered both in the 2019 and 2021 general elections,” the note, titled Briefing to the Prime Minister’s Office on Foreign Interference Threats to Canada’s Democratic Institutions, said, referring to the PRC.

“In both cases FI [foreign interference] were pragmatic in nature and focused primarily in supporting those viewed to be either ‘pro PRC’ or ‘neutral’ on issues of interest to the PRC government,” the document said.

Political parties kept in dark about Chinese foreign interference in 2019 and 2021 elections

The document stated that there had been 34 previous briefings by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service for the PMO, senior ministers and top civil servants, including those responsible for election integrity. Those briefings were held between June 2018 to December 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had at least two briefings in February 2021 and October 2022.

Mr. Trudeau has dismissed foreign interference, particularly in the 2021 election, accusing the Conservatives of being sore losers and insisting the overall results of the election, in which the Liberals were returned with a minority, was not in doubt.

Former Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole acknowledges the Liberals won the election but he told the commission last week that the party lost up to nine seats because of Chinese state disinformation campaigns.

The documents explained how China had transferred $250,000 for foreign interference operations during the 2019 election. In the 2021 election, the document made clear that China was bent on defeating Conservative candidates and waged a disinformation campaign against Mr. O’Toole and Conservative MP Kenny Chiu, who was defeated in that campaign.

“In 2021, the PRC FI were almost certainly motivated by a perception that the Conservative Party of Canada was promoted on a platform that was perceived to be anti-PRC,” the document said. “We also observed online and media activities at discouraging Canadians, particularly of Chinese heritage, from supporting the Conservatives Party, leader Erin O’Toole, and particularly Steveston-Richmond-East candidate Kenny Chiu.”

Federal officials asked Facebook to take down false allegations about Trudeau in 2019 campaign, inquiry hears

The CSIS document said that multiple cabinet ministers and senior officials were briefed on the “role of co-optees and proxies in the PRC foreign interference efforts in Canada.” “Until FI is viewed as an existential threat to Canadian democracy and governments forcefully and actively respond, these threats will persist,” the document said.

The commission heard from a panel of senior officials, who sat on the Critical Election Incident Public Protocol, which had a mandate to warn the public during the two elections if there were serious concerns about foreign interference.

Nathalie Drouin, a former deputy minister of justice and currently Mr. Trudeau’s national security and intelligence adviser, told the inquiry Monday that the panel did not have concrete proof of China’s activities against the Conservative Party in the 2021 election.

In both 2019 and 2021, Ms. Drouin said the panel did not want to issue warning about China’s activities for fear of alarming the public.

“There was some risk that any intervention by the panel can create more harm than good. It had the potential to create confusion and also to be seen to be interfering in a democratic exercise and we want also to make sure we are not seen to be taking a partisan position in any debate,” she said.

Ms. Drouin was asked why the panel alerted the Liberal Party about the nomination race in Don Valley North where Han Dong became the candidate and won the 2019 election. CSIS had information that international Chinese students were bused to the nomination and the Chinese Consulate in Toronto had pressured students to vote for Mr. Dong.





Ms. Drouin said the panel informed the Liberals as a “mitigation” measure. Gib Van Ert told Ms. Drouin that informing the Liberals didn’t make a difference since “nothing had been done and Han Dong is now a Member of Parliament.”

Still former privy council clerk Janice Charette, who chaired the 2021 pane of five senior bureaucrats, said they were confident that the elections, including individual ridings, were fair and not affected by foreign interference.

“To be clear the panel of five for 2021 did not see any incident or information that reached the level of a threshold that there was a risk of an ability of Canadians to have a free and fair election at the riding level or at the national level,” she testified Monday.

Lawyers for human rights groups have lodged a complaint at the public inquiry into foreign interference that crucial evidence is being submitted at the last minute, giving them little time to read the documents and question government witnesses.

Even though most of the in-camera interviews with witnesses were conducted between Feb. 28 and March 6, the summaries of those discussions are often uploaded late in the evening before government witnesses are scheduled to testify.

The lawyers told Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue on Monday that the late filings are a violation of procedural fairness and severely impede their ability to question witnesses.

Justice Hogue said she understands that “some feel that they don’t have the necessary time to prepare their cross examination properly” and ruled that she will make some modifications to the hearings.

Cross examination of a panel of senior officials who oversaw the 2019 and 2021 elections will take place in the afternoon on Monday after they have testified to give lawyers an opportunity to review all the documents, Ms. Hogue ruled.

“This is the best we can do if we want to respect the deadline,” she said.





But Justice Hogue rejected a request from Guillaume Sirois, counsel for the Russian Canadian Democratic Alliance, to postpone the hearings for a day. Ms. Hogue said the May 3 timeline to submit a report on foreign interference in the past two elections is too tight for any delays.

Sarah Teich, counsel for the Human Rights Coalition, noted that Privy Council documents were tabled after CSIS director David Vigneault and Privy Council Office official Allen Sutherland had already testified last week. Mr. Sutherland helped set up a special election oversight task force composed of senior civil servants known as the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force, or SITE.

Ms. Teich requested that Mr. Vigneault and Mr. Sutherland be recalled for further examination. Justice Hogue said she would allow the lawyers to submit written questions to the two men.

The commission will wrap up its public hearings on Wednesday with testimony from Prime Minister Trudeau and senior cabinet ministers.