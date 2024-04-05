The country’s top civil servant Facebook remove a “false and inflammatory” story about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the 2019 election campaign, but bureaucrats did not make a similar request of WeChat, which published inflammatory misinformation about Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and MP Kenny Chiu in the 2021 election, the public inquiry into foreign interference heard Friday.

An interview with Privy Council Office staffer Allan Sutherland – – indicates government agency was worried that the false story about Mr. Trudeau could go viral and “risked threatening the integrity of the election.” said, however, that the misinformation about Conservatives circulating on Chinese-language social-media platform WeChat was viewed differently.

A written summary of the interview tabled at the Friday showed that officials overseeing election integrity were alarmed about an article in the online Buffalo Chronicle, a site that runs fake stories. It made false allegations in the 2019 election about an affair Mr. Trudeau supposedly had with a student at a private high school where he was teaching in 2000.

Mr. Sutherland, assistant secretary to the cabinet, who helped set up a special election oversight task force, said Facebook brought the article to his attention.

Open this photo in gallery: Erin O'Toole speaks to reporters after appearing as a witness at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in Ottawa on April 3, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

“The content might have gained significant attention were it amplified, and therefore risked threatening the integrity of the election. At the direction of then Clerk of the Privy Council Ian Shugart, Mr. Sutherland asked Facebook to remove the article,” the summary said. “Facebook complied.”

The summary also dealt with questions put to Mr. Sutherland about misinformation circulating on WeChat about Mr. O’Toole and Mr. Chiu during the 2021 election. Articles flagged by the federal election monitoring task force include ones that shared the narrative that Mr. O’Toole “almost wants to break diplomatic relations” Chinese media commentary stating that “Chinese Canadians are scared of the Conservative platform.”

WeChat was not asked to remove the inflammatory allegations against the two Conservatives, Mr. Sutherland said.

He explained that the WeChat misinformation was deemed different than the Buffalo Chronicle because “it was written in Mandarin meant that the content would only reach the Chinese diaspora.”

“In addition, the Buffalo Chronicle article presented false and inflammatory information directly targeting the Prime Minister’s character, whereas the WeChat postings discussed substantive policy issues, albeit also in an inflammatory manner,” the summary stated.

In testimony at the inquiry Friday, Mr. Sutherland was asked to explain why Mr. Trudeau was treated differently than his Conservative opponents and whether there was less concern about false information ridings where a large number of Chinese-Canadians resided.

The article about Mr. Trudeau was “highly inflammatory and was seen that it might go viral and become a national event,” Mr. Sutherland explained. “I was simply observing that in the case of WeChat, the ability to go viral on a national scale is different.”

“I do not want to leave you with the impression that it was treated with any less seriousness. I am only observing that they had different qualities.”





The inquiry heard testimony this week that the Security and Intelligence Threats Task Force, known as SITE and composed of senior civil servants, did not share intelligence with Mr. O’Toole’s party outlining Beijing-directed efforts to spread disinformation against the Conservatives over the party’s hawkish campaign platform against China.

Mr. O’Toole told the his party was targeted by a deluge of orchestrated by China and its proxies that led to the defeat of as many as nine candidates in the 2021 election – stressed that he does not believe Chinese interference changed the outcome of the vote, which produced a Liberal minority .

But he said voters in certain ridings were affected by this meddling and that government officials in charge of election integrity knew about it but never issued a warning to the public or the political parties.

Even when his campaign raised the disinformation campaign with SITE, it was played down, Mr. O’Toole said. “Clearly, they knew some of the instances we were reporting were actually occurring, but that was never confirmed to us in the campaign or after.”

A document tabled with the inquiry showed that, in the week before the 2021 election, a unit with the Department of Global Affairs assigned to detect foreign state-sponsored disinformation observed “what may be a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) information operation that aims to discourage Canadians of Chinese heritage from voting for the Conservative Party of Canada.” There is no indication Mr. O’Toole was informed of this.

Mr. O’Toole said he made the seat-projection losses based on Conservative Party modelling that showed his party should have won about 127 seats but ended up with 119. The party lost the vote largely on the issue of vaccine mandates, he said, but foreign interference cost between five and nine seats “where we had large numbers of people not voting.”

He said it was only last year, when The Globe and Mail published articles, based on classified Canadian Security Intelligence Service documents and national-security officials, that he became aware of the extent of Chinese in the 2021 campaign.

After The Globe revealed last May that Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong was targeted by China in the 2021 election, CSIS informed Mr. O’Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan that they too had been part of the Chinese interference operations.

Earlier in the week, representatives from the Liberal, Conservative and New Democratic parties, who received national-security clearances to be briefed on foreign interference, said the SITE briefings were very general in nature and not particularly useful.

Lyall King, SITE chair during the 2019 and 2021 elections, said the sharing of intelligence was a new process and everyone was trying to figure out what secret information should be shared.

“There is a lot more awareness now of what foreign interference is,” he told the inquiry. “What we would have deemed secret back in 2019 in fact would be much more common knowledge and out in the open now.”