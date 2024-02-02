Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period, February 1, 2024 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Canadian government to donate tens of thousands of aging rockets to Kyiv, a recommendation he makes as his party has faced significant criticism for its voting record on Ukraine.

Mr. Poilievre made this proposal Friday as debate resumes on the enabling legislation behind the upgraded Canada-Ukraine free trade agreement.

He and his party have voted against the legislation during its passage through the Commons because of what the Conservatives insist is a “carbon tax” provision in the text. Both the Canadian and Ukrainian government, as well as trade experts, have said there is no obligation to a carbon tax in the agreement. A final vote on the trade deal is expected as early as next week.

Mr. Poilievre said the Canadian Armed Forces have a stockpile of 83,000 CRV7 air-to-ground rockets slated for disposal.

He said it’s his understanding Ukraine has asked the Canada to donate the CRV7 rockets instead of scrapping them.

“Instead of making Canadians pay millions of dollars to decommission these weapons,” Mr. Poilievre said in a statement Friday. Canada should “give these weapons to Ukraine who can use them in the defence of sovereignty,” he said.

He criticized the government for failing to deliver an air defence system that Mr. Trudeau pledged to Ukraine in January, 2023.

“The government must “fulfill its promises to Ukraine and provide additional munitions and materiel so that Ukraine can win this war,” Mr. Poilievre said.

Plus, he said, Canada must be sure to replace any donated weapons with “new tanks, howitzers, munitions, weapons and other equipment and ammunition for the Canadian Armed Forces. Canada’s defence and security relies on it.”

One of the most prominent Ukrainian-Canadian organizations in December blasted Mr. Poilievre for voting against measures to help Ukraine as it resists Russia’s military assault.

The League of Ukrainian Canadians, founded in 1949, wrote Mr. Poilievre a letter to accuse the Official Opposition of backing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This past fall, the Conservatives voted against a modernized Canada-Ukrainian free-trade agreement (CUFTA) and against a series of government spending estimates including more funding for Operation Unifier, a Canadian Armed Forces effort to train Ukrainian forces. The Conservative votes did not derail these measures because other opposition parties supported the Liberals.

The governing Liberals, trailing the Conservatives in the polls, have pounced on the issue. Last fall, they ran ads in 18 Conservative-held ridings alleging Mr. Poilievre’s party is “abandoning Ukraine.”

The Conservatives reject the accusation they are soft on Russia and allege the Liberals of trying to politicize the Ukraine war by labelling their votes as pro-Moscow.

Mr. Poilievre’s party has objected to the text of CUFTA, over its reference to promoting “carbon pricing” – a measure to fight climate change that includes a levy on fossil fuels.

In explaining his party’s voting en masse against the CUFTA legislation in November, Mr. Poilievre said his MPs could not support a deal that imposes a carbon tax on Ukraine. Ukraine’s embassy in Canada, however, denied this, saying that the upgraded free-trade agreement does not contain “taxation instruments” to reduce carbon emissions.

The Conservatives have said that in the December spending votes, the Conservatives were not voting against Operation Unifier or other support for Ukraine, but rather against the economic policies of the Trudeau government.