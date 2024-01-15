Open this photo in gallery: Former federal New Democratic Party leader Ed Broadbent talks with the media on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 28, 2008.Tom Hanson/The Canadian Press

A state funeral will be held for former federal NDP leader Ed Broadbent on Jan. 28, the office of the Prime Minister announced Monday.

The ceremony will be held in Ottawa for Mr. Broadbent, who died on Jan. 11 at age 87.

In a statement, Justin Trudeau’s office said further details on the funeral will be released in due course.

Mr. Trudeau said in a statement that Canada is better off because of Mr. Broadbent’s “selfless service.”

“An advocate for equality and a champion for justice, his commitment to helping others never wavered. This state funeral will provide an opportunity to pay tribute to his incredible legacy – one that will, no doubt, continue to inspire generations of Canadians,” the Prime Minister said.

Obituary: Ed Broadbent took the NDP to new heights, and wished he could have gone higher

John Ibbitson: Ed Broadbent fought for the little guy against the fat cats

In photos: Ed Broadbent the former federal New Democrat leader has died at 87

Mr. Broadbent was federal NDP leader for 14 years, from 1975 to 1989. During that time, he led the party through four elections. In 2011, he founded the Broadbent Institute policy think tank.

State funerals are held to honour notable Canadians such as present and former governors-general, former and present prime ministers and cabinet ministers though the Prime Minister can offer a state funeral for any eminent Canadian.

A state funeral was held in 2020 for former prime minister John Turner, and for former finance minister Jim Flaherty in 2014. In addition, a national commemorative ceremony was held in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth.

In addition, Mr. Trudeau’s father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, received a state funeral in 2000.