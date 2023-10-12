The first Canadian government evacuation flight has departed Tel Aviv for Athens with approximately 130 passengers, Defence Minister Bill Blair says.

The airlift of Canadian citizens and permanent residents out of Israel began Thursday afternoon local time — almost six days after Hamas’s brutal attack on Israeli civilians.

Ottawa’s evacuation efforts are shuttling Canadians, permanent residents and their children and spouses from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport to Athens. From there, federal officials have arranged for Air Canada aircraft to take passengers back to Canada at their own expense.

The Air Canada planes can carry 150 so the first flight Thursday was not flying at full capacity.

“We’re working tirelessly to assist Canadians in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza,” Mr. Blair said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We will continue to be there for Canadians who need help.”

At a Wednesday Canadian government briefing, senior officials said about 1,000 people have contacted the Department of Global Affairs for assistance and they estimated roughly 70 per cent, or 700, were looking for an evacuation flight.

