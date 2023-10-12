Open this photo in gallery: People attend a rally in support of Israel in Toronto, on Oct. 9.Jessica Lee/The Canadian Press

Families and friends have confirmed the deaths of three Canadians who were killed in Hamas’s brutal surprise attack in Israel on Saturday. The exact number of Canadians missing is still unknown, and it is not clear how many people are being held hostage in Gaza.

The slain Canadians include a 33-year-old mother who was killed as she hid at home with her two young sons, and two men attending a large music festival where Hamas gunmen opened fire.

Here is what we know about the killed and missing Canadians.

Canadians who have been confirmed killed

Adil Vital-Kaploun

The 33-year-old mother was shot by Hamas gunmen in front of her two sons – four-year-old Negev and 4½-month-old Eshel – at her home in the Holit kibbutz near the Gaza border. The family was told by the Israeli military that her body was then shoved under Negev’s bed and booby-trapped so it would explode whenever someone tried to pull her out, said family friend Dina Zaslacski. As Ms. Vital-Kaploun hid with her two sons during the attack, she texted her husband, who was at another kibbutz at the time, and warned him to stay away. “She told him, ‘Don’t come out, don’t try to join us, don’t open the door to anyone.’ By doing so, she saved his life,” said Moshiko Bengiat, a childhood friend of Ms. Vital-Kaploun. “She also saved her kids.” Ms. Vital-Kaploun was a dual national, with both Canadian and Israeli citizenship.

Ben Mizrachi

Open this photo in gallery: A 22-year-old Vancouver man, Ben Mizrachi, was among those killed during a Hamas attack on the Supernova music festival in southern Israel on Saturday.Handout

Raised in Vancouver’s tightknit Jewish community, Ben Mizrachi was killed during the Supernova festival that was one of the first targets hit by Hamas militants on Saturday. Mr. Mizrachi left to serve in the Israeli army soon after graduating high school. “Ben was a friend to everyone and was so proud of his service in the [Israel Defense Forces],” wrote Russ Klein, head of the private Jewish King David High School, on the school’s social media.

Alexandre Look

Open this photo in gallery: Alexandre Look was among the victims of Saturday’s attacks in Israel according to family and friends.Handout

The 33-year-old from Montreal was attending the Supernova festival when Hamas militants arrived in pickup trucks and opened fire on festivalgoers. Mr. Look was one of more than 200 people who were killed during the festival in the Negev desert, located near the Gaza border. Mr. Look, who had been living abroad and visiting Israel for the past few months, was described by his father as “a force of nature, endowed with unique charism and unparalleled generosity.”

Canadians who are confirmed missing

At least three Canadians have been reported missing in Israel by friends and family, but the exact number is unknown. Canada’s foreign affairs minister Mélanie Joly said she would not confirm whether those missing Canadians are being held hostage in Gaza because of the risk that it would put them at greater danger, but Israel has said Canadians were among the people kidnapped. Canada has also sent a negotiating team to Israel.

Open this photo in gallery: Peace activist Vivian Silver has been missing since Saturday, believed to be captured by Hamas.Handout

Among those missing is 74-year-old Vivian Silver, a peace activist in Israel and humanitarian who is originally from Winnipeg. On Saturday morning, she had been texting with friends and family while hiding in the safe room at her home in Kibbutz Be’eri, near the border with Gaza, as Hamas militants entered the house. “We wrote messages up to the point she told me they were inside the house. And that was it,” said Yonathan Zeigen, Ms. Silver’s youngest son.

Harel Lapidot, a Canadian citizen living in Israel, said his niece Tiferet Lapidot, 22, was kidnapped from the Supernova festival and her family is pleading for Ottawa’s intervention. Ms. Lapidot’s father was born in Regina, though she has spent her life in Israel.

Open this photo in gallery: Tiferet Lapidot, who is turning 23 this week, is believed to be among the hostages held in Gaza according to relatives.Lapidot family/Handout

The family of Shir Georgy also confirmed the 22-year-old is missing after attending the Supernova festival. Ms. Georgy’s aunt, Michal Bouganim, said that her last message was just before 8 a.m. and the family has since been piecing together videos and photos from social media to try and find her. They believe she was abducted and is being held hostage.

Video shows Canadian Shir Georgy in a safe room sheltering with others on October 7. Ms. Georgy hasn't been heard from since the Hamas attack on the Supernova festival near the Gaza border. The Globe and Mail

With reports from Mark Mackinnon, Alanna Smith and Laura Stone