Legislation to combat foreign interference expected today

The minority Liberals are expected to table their long-awaited legislation aimed at combatting foreign interference on Monday afternoon.

Sources said the legislation will include a foreign agent registry of some people working at the behest of foreign governments.

The Globe is not identifying the sources because they were not permitted to disclose the timing of the bill’s release.

The bill is in response to revelations from the foreign interference inquiry, after months of reporting by The Globe and Mail and other media on Chinese foreign interference and disinformation campaigns, drawing on confidential national-security sources and leaked secret documents.

The first of two reports from the public inquiry was published Friday. It found foreign interference in 2019 and 2021 undermined the right of Canadian voters to have an electoral process “free from coercion or covert influence” and may have affected results in a small number of ridings.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters Friday that the government won’t wait for the final inquiry report to act. The government served notice Friday to the Commons that it will soon introduce legislation titled “An Act respecting countering foreign interference.”

The government has for months had a package of legislative reforms ready to be tabled to deal with foreign interference.

On Friday Mr. LeBlanc said the bill would “reinforce our capacity concerning foreign interference.”

The government last year also said it was considering amendments to existing legislation that could make it an offence to interfere with democratic processes, noting that existing law only addresses foreign interference in a limited way. Right now the offence is limited to circumstances where someone uses threats or violence to advance the interests of a foreign entity, and the burden is on the prosecution to show that the purpose was to increase the capacity of a foreign entity to harm Canadian interests, or where the threats or violence are reasonably likely to harm Canadian interests.

During public consultations last year, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service proposed the spy agency be given the legal authority to disclose intelligence to entities such as universities, provinces and municipalities to help combat foreign interference.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service released a consultation paper in 2023 seeking input on a number of proposed changes to the CSIS Act, one of which would allow it to discuss sensitive intelligence with parties beyond the federal government.

CSIS said its governing legislation as currently written prevents it from speaking frankly to academic institutions about the threats they face. Canadian universities have been targets for espionage.

The same problem affects CSIS interactions with other levels of government.

The CSIS Act does not provide the agency “with sufficient authority to disclose classified intelligence to domestic partners outside the government of Canada,” CSIS said in its consultation paper.

In the consultation document, CSIS said that in the early 1980s, when the CSIS Act was written, “national security was strictly the purview of the federal government.” But today, it says, the responsibility is now a whole-of-society effort.

“Today, foreign interference impacts every level of government and all sectors of society, including Canadian communities, academia, the media, and private enterprises. CSIS’s expertise and intelligence are increasingly relevant to those outside of the federal government, and these partners turn to CSIS more than ever for information.”

The service is also seeking the power to collect electronic and digital information located outside the country that is tied to an investigation of a foreign national residing in Canada.

CSIS is a domestic spy agency, but under Section 16 of its governing legislation it’s also authorized to collect intelligence within Canada that relates to the capabilities, intentions or activities of foreign states.

However, advances in technology have placed some of the information out of reach of CSIS.

For instance, if the foreigners in Canada whom CSIS is tracking are leaving messages on voice mail and e-mail services where data is stored outside the country on servers, the agency is currently barred from collecting that information.

Section 16 of the CSIS Act contains the clauses that permit it, at the request of the foreign affairs minister or defence minister, to launch CSIS probes that can look at any foreigner, foreign corporation or foreign state “within Canada.”

But a 2018 Federal Court decision ruled that “within Canada” means CSIS can’t pursue digital evidence outside Canada in these cases.

Last September, one of Canada’s largest business lobby groups urged the federal government to beef up its national security powers to protect against “unprecedented dangers” facing Canadian business from foreign states including China, Russia and Iran.

The Business Council of Canada said Canadian companies face a series of threats “that erode Canada’s economic competitiveness by tilting the playing field to other’s advantage,” including “malign foreign interference,” espionage, cyberattacks, “co-opted academic research,” and punitive trade actions that are “weaponized” by foreign states.

The Council said it wanted the federal government to rewrite the mandate of Canada’s spy agency so security officials there can share detailed threats with people outside government, including private companies. Under the act governing the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, or CSIS, the agency can only advise the government and is limited in most situations from providing anything but generalized briefings to outsiders.