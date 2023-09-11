Open this photo in gallery: Quebec MP Alain Rayes rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 24, 2021.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Quebec MP Alain Rayes, who quit the Conservative caucus due to concerns about Pierre Poilievre’s leadership, has announced he is leaving federal politics, saying he has been left a “political orphan.”

In a statement Monday, the former Quebec lieutenant for the Tories said he would remain the Independent MP for Richmond–Arthabaska until the next general election is called.

The former mayor of the south-central Quebec town of Victoriaville was first elected in 2015, and was, at one time, a Quebec lieutenant for former Tory leader Andrew Scheer.

But he supported former Quebec premier Jean Charest in the party leadership race Mr. Poilievre won, and resigned from the Conservative caucus in September, 2022, as a result.

When he left the caucus, Mr. Rayes said in a social-media posting that the party’s path under Mr. Poilievre was not compatible with his “political ideals, values and convictions.”

He cited concerns about environmental policy and law and order, among other areas.

On Monday, Mr. Rayes said is without a political home.

“In the current environment, I have found myself, like many people, as a political orphan at the federal level,” he said in his statement.

“After many thoughts and discussions with members of my family as well as several people close to me, I have concluded the time has come to retire from public life.”

Although the Independent MP said he has no specific future professional plans, he added that he will be open to “different opportunities that will be offered to him.”