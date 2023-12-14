A committee of MPs has levelled a series of sanctions on the Speaker of the House of Commons, declaring that he needs to pay a fine and apologize for appearing in a video tribute to the former interim leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

The Procedure and House Affairs Committee issued a report Thursday saying, without providing details, that Greg Fergus, who is also a Liberal MP, should reimburse a “suitable amount” for the use of parliamentary resources not related to his parliamentary work and issue another apology for his actions.

The committee also called for the administration of the Commons to provide briefing documents for future speakers, laying out guidelines on impartiality and non-partisanship.

However, Conservative and Bloc Québécois members of the committee disagreed with their Liberal and NDP colleagues, saying they have no confidence in Mr. Fergus and calling for him to resign after about two months on the job.

In addition to the two-minute video, the Conservatives took issue with Mr. Fergus describing the Ontario Liberals as “our party” in an interview with The Globe and Mail and speaking of his days as a young Liberal while on a recent trip to Washington.

“It is, therefore, with no pleasure, but in the best interests of the institutions of Parliament that the Official Opposition expresses its lost confidence in Greg Fergus as Speaker of the House of Commons and asks that he resign the office immediately,” said a dissenting report by Conservative MPs, including former speaker Andrew Scheer.

