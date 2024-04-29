India’s spy agency tied to killing of Canadian Sikh activist: news report

Open this photo in gallery: A man holds a sign with a photograph of Hardeep Singh Nijjar during a protest outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

An officer in India’s foreign intelligence agency has been linked to the 2023 slaying of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar as well as a thwarted plot to kill his New York-based ally Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the Washington Post reports.

U.S. officials believe the foiled scheme to assassinate Mr. Pannun, counsel for the separatist organization Sikhs for Justice, was ultimately approved by the former head of the India’s spy agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the Post reports.

An investigation by the Post alleges that RAW intelligence officer Vikram Yadav relayed the final instructions to a murder-for-hire team and told the would-be hitmen the assassination of Mr. Pannun was a priority. Citing current and former U.S. and India security officials, the Post said Mr. Yadav provided details to the hit team including the New York address of Mr. Pannun.

The plot was foiled by American law enforcement.

The Post identified Mr. Yadav as the man referred to as “CC-1″ in a U.S. indictment unsealed in a New York court last November that outlined the plan to kill Mr. Pannun, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen.

That American indictment also detailed apparent links to the slaying of Mr. Nijjar in Surrey, B.C., last June, as well as an alleged plot by the Indian government to conduct a string of further assassinations in Canada.

The Post, citing Western officials, alleges that the June 18, 2023 gangland-style slaying of Mr. Nijjar was also linked to Mr. Yadav.

In reports that are closely held within the American government, the Post said U.S. intelligence officials have assessed that the operation targeting Mr. Pannun was approved by then-RAW chief Samant Goel, a finding the Post said is consistent with accounts provided to the newspaper by former senior Indian security officials with knowledge of the operation.

The newspaper said U.S. spy agencies have more tentatively assessed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national security adviser, Ajit Doval, was probably aware of RAW’s plans to kill Sikh activists.

The Post said senior officials at the Justice Department and FBI had pushed to prosecute Mr. Yadav, a step that would have implicated RAW in a murder-for-hire conspiracy. Justice Department officials who took part in the White House deliberations sided against those urging criminal charges against Mr. Yadav.

Officials told The Post of a private meeting in New Delhi in September between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden, in which the U.S. said it would refrain from punitive responses but pushed India to hold those responsible accountable. The approach has struck some U.S officials as too accommodating, the newspaper reported.

India has reportedly told the United States that a special panel it set up to investigate a foiled plot to kill a Canadian-American Sikh separatist in New York has concluded it was the action of rogue government operatives.

The criminal indictment unsealed in New York last November said a man accused of arranging the murder for hire of the U.S.-based Sikh activist told an undercover law enforcement officer less than two weeks before Mr. Nijjar’s death that there was a “big target” in Canada.

The court document, which alleged that an Indian government employee was helping direct events in the plot to kill Mr. Pannun, includes intercepted conversations about multiple assassination plots in North America to kill Sikh activists. Targets were not identified.

Last September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly accused India of a role in the slaying of Mr. Nijjar, an allegation that threw Indo-Canadian relations into a deep freeze. Ottawa shelved trade talks and a business mission to India, while New Delhi stripped 41 Canadian diplomats of their diplomatic protections.

As recently as last month, the Indian government said it’s not co-operating with the RCMP’s investigation into the murder of Mr. Nijjar, saying New Delhi would not provide information to investigators until Canada shares evidence it has gathered into the slaying of the Surrey, B.C. man.

On Dec. 27, The Globe reported, citing government sources, that the two men who investigators believe fatally shot Mr. Nijjar were under police surveillance and expected to be arrested by the RCMP shortly.

A senior federal source told The Globe in March that the Trudeau government is frustrated that no arrests have been made. The RCMP told the government that they want to make sure the case will not fall apart at trial before arrests are made, one of the sources said.

New Delhi had accused Mr. Nijjar of being a terrorist during his campaign for an independent Sikh state. A 2020 statement by the Indian government alleged he was “actively involved in operationalizing, networking, training and financing” members of the militant group Khalistan Tiger Force.

Before she retired from the Prime Minister’s Office in late January, national-security adviser Jody Thomas told CTV News that India is now co-operating with Canada on the murder investigation and bilateral ties are improving.

However, Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma said recently that Canada has not shared credible evidence to show Indian agents were behind the slaying.