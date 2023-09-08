Open this photo in gallery: Chris Barber arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Sept. 5, 2023.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Frustrations boiled over at the criminal trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber on Friday after defence counsel raised concerns with the presiding judge about timing of disclosures from the Crown.

Justice Heather Perkins-McKey called a recess on Friday morning after she told the Crown she was “very unhappy” about the timing of the release of text messages to the defence.

The judge’s decision came after Mr. Barber’s lawyer, Diane Magas, said the prosecution disclosed this week which text messages it intended to focus on in court from an original stack of 4,000 pages.

The judge said timing creates challenges for the defence for cross-examination.

Mr. Barber and Ms. Lich are facing criminal charges of intimidation, mischief and obstruction of police. They also face charges of counselling others to commit each of those three offences.

Mr. Barber is facing an additional charge of counselling others to disobey a court order.

Following the recess, Prosecutor Tim Radcliffe told Justice Perkins-McVey it had been communicated to defence months ago that 4,000 pages from a text message extraction would be tendered in some way by the Crown and there was no request for further specification.

Mr. Radcliffe said two days before trial Ms. Magas asked the Crown which portions would be relied on and specifically which text message chats would be used.

He also said if the Crown was to print out all of the chats, that it would take up the “entire prisoner’s box.”

Mr. Radcliffe said he is concerned that the defence is not being diligent and he does not want the court looking at the Crown suggesting there is “anything untoward.”

Ms. Magas replied saying she takes “much offence” at the suggestion that there has been a lack of diligence on the part of the defence. She said Mr. Barber was charged 19 months ago and knew the trial dates over a year ago.

Ms. Magas said the Crown’s office should know what evidence it wants to bring forward against her client.

Lawrence Greenspon, a lawyer representing Ms. Lich, has also raised concerns about timing of disclosures and trial fairness.

On Thursday, TikTok videos recorded by Mr. Barber during the trucker convoy protest were played in court.

One video featured Mr. Barber suggesting that demonstrators should blare their truck horns after a civil court had already barred them from doing so.

Social media content is expected to figure prominently in the trial because organizers were active online.

The trial is expected to run in to October although Justice Perkins-McVey said Friday that she is already looking at additional court dates.

The trial has completed hearing from one witness this week, Inspector Russell Lucas from the Ottawa Police.