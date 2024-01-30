Open this photo in gallery: In response to the letter from the ministers, the office of federal Health Minister Mark Holland said it has been consulting with key partners and provinces and territories.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Health ministers from seven provinces and all territories have signed a letter to their federal counterpart urging Ottawa to indefinitely pause the implementation of medical assistance in dying criteria for individuals whose underlying medical condition is mental illness.

Ministers from B.C., Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon sent the letter to Health Minister Mark Holland on Monday saying that expanding eligibility for MAID requires federal-provincial-territorial partnership to “ensure a consistent and safe approach across the country that includes appropriate safeguards.”

The letter also says jurisdictions, health authorities, regulators and practitioners of medically assisted death need sufficient time to implement those safeguards and to address capacity concerns.

“The current March 17, 2024, deadline does not provide sufficient time to fully and appropriately prepare all provinces and territories across Canada,” the letter stated.

MAID provisions for individuals with mental illnesses were previously set to kick in back in March, 2023. Ottawa had delayed that to March of this year. It reconvened a special joint committee of MPs and senators to verify that there could be “a safe and adequate application” of the planned expansion.

PEI and Nova Scotia are “more prepared for these changes” but support the request for additional time for other provinces and territories, the letter from the provincial and territorial ministers notes.

In response to the letter from the ministers, Mr. Holland’s office said Tuesday it has been consulting with key partners and provinces and territories. It also said with the March deadline fast approaching, it is aware it needs to act expeditiously to respect to respect a special joint committee’s assessment on health system readiness.

The minister’s office said this is an assessment that the government agrees with and shares with provincial and territorial counterparts.

On Monday, the majority of senators and MPs on the special committee recommended that MAID in this area not be available in Canada until the ministers of health and justice are satisfied “based on recommendations from their respective departments and in consultation with their provincial and territorial counterparts and with Indigenous Peoples, that it can be safely and adequately provided.”

Their report said they heard “significant testimony” from stakeholders about whether the country’s medical system is adequately prepared for the expansion of MAID.

“Many practitioners remain concerned, particularly regarding the challenges of assessing irremediability,” the report read.

Some witnesses told the committee about the difficulty in distinguishing requests for medical assistance in dying from suicidal thoughts.

A dissenting report was filed by some members of the committee: Senators Stan Kutcher, Marie-Françoise Mégie and Pamela Wallin.

The senators released a statement saying despite the fact that the majority of witnesses testified that readiness had been achieved, the majority report says that the Canadian medical system is not ready and recommends an extension.

In response to the report from the majority of committee members that was tabled in the House of Commons late Monday, Mr. Holland told reporters that Canada is not yet ready for the expansion of MAID.

“The system needs to be ready,” Mr. Holland said. “We need to get it right.”

Mr. Holland promised to bring forward legislation soon that will set out a new timeline.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper, who was a member of the committee, said Monday it is good the government was “finally listening, or appears to be finally listening” to what experts have been telling the government about concerns that MAID for mental illness isn’t safe and can’t be implemented at this time.

He also said that “anything less than an indefinite pause” will be insufficient given the issues that have been identified with regards to moving on MAID in this area.