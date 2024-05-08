Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
NDP leader slams Liberals for giving nearly $26-million to Costco, Loblaw in recent years
Ottawa
The Canadian Press

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is slamming the federal Liberals for giving nearly $26 million to Costco and Loblaw for energy-efficient appliances.

In 2019, the Liberals faced heat from Conservatives after the government announced it was giving $12 million to Loblaw for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers.

Newly released data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows Costco was also given more than $15 million for fridges and to reduce emissions.

Loblaw was given more than $10 million.

The payments were made to the two grocery chains between 2019 and 2023.

Singh says while people are deciding what they can afford in grocery aisles, the Liberals are deciding how many millions of dollars to hand out to grocery giants.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe