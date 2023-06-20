Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters as he arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 20.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has begun the search for a new Supreme Court of Canada justice.

Qualified candidates interested in the job, who must be functionally bilingual and demonstrate a relationship with Western or Northern Canada, will have until July 21 to apply.

A non-partisan advisory board is then expected to pick a shortlist of candidates to present to Trudeau.

The vacancy was created when former justice Russell Brown resigned from the top court earlier this month, ending a probe into allegations of misconduct related to an event in late January.

Brown has vigorously denied accusations that he was intoxicated and harassed a group of friends after an event at a Scottsdale, Ariz., resort hotel.

The Canadian Judicial Council ended its review when Brown stepped down, saying it no longer had jurisdiction to investigate.