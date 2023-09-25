Hello,

The Bloc Québécois has joined the NDP’s call for the resignation of the Speaker of the House of Commons after he publicly honoured a Ukrainian-Canadian man as a Second World War hero, even though the individual served in a Nazi SS unit.

Hours after NDP House Leader Peter Julian on Monday said Anthony Rota should quit, Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet backed the Speaker’s exit.

“The Bloc Québécois can only note, on the one hand, the damage caused by the Speaker’s error, and on the other hand, the loss of confidence in the House that it needs to carry out its function,” Blanchet said in a statement.

“Therefore, we call on the Speaker of the House to act responsibly and relinquish his office.”

As the Commons began its business in the morning, Julian called for the Speaker’s resignation. The Bloc did not initially join Julian in seeking Rota’s departure. Nor did the Conservatives or Liberals.

“A sacred trust has been broken. It’s for that reason, for the good of the institution of the House of Commons that I say, sadly, I don’t believe you can continue in this role,” the NDP House Leader said.

“I ask, for the good of Parliament, that you step down from the role of Speaker.”

Full story here.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

‘Show us the money,’ Furey tells Quebec over new Churchill Falls deal - Quebec must be ready to pay if it wants more electricity from Newfoundland and Labrador, Premier Andrew Furey said Monday, describing the current arrangement as “punishing” for his province. Story here from CBC.

Ontario to secure Greenbelt boundaries in law after reversing plan to carve out sections for development - The Ontario government plans to introduce a bill that expands the Greenbelt and secures its boundaries in law for the first time, as Premier Doug Ford tries to recover from a political scandal that has left the Progressive Conservatives reeling. Story here.

CRA delayed restart of benefit clawbacks by six months due to IT challenges - Technical difficulties forced the Canada Revenue Agency to delay by roughly six months the resumption of key debt collection activities it had suspended early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Story here.

B.C. looks to set up housing development program for middle-income residents - British Columbia is planning to start its own program to build housing for middle-income residents, a response to the escalating housing crisis in the province and a rare move for a government because they tend to focus on affordable housing for lower-income residents. Story here.

Children across Canada continue to wait months or longer for surgeries, report finds - Tens of thousands of children across Canada are waiting months, and, in some cases, years, for non-urgent but medically necessary surgeries. It’s a situation that threatens their well-being and is leading to millions in preventable health care costs, says a sweeping new report published Monday. Story here.

Sexual misconduct charge dropped against former head of military HR - The military has dropped a charge related to alleged sexual misconduct against Lieutenant-General Steven Whelan, who was removed from his job as head of military personnel in 2021 after the allegations were made. Story here.

“It really sucks right now”: PM to NYT - During an interview with the New York Times, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about the current challenging times, noting, in an hour-long conversation, that people are really angry. “It really sucks right now. Like, everything sucks for people, even in Canada. We’re supposed to be polite and nice, but, man, people are mad,” he said, adding that it is his hope that things are going to get better.” Story here from The New York Times.

Manitoba PCs make opposition to landfill search a central facet of campaign as provincial election day nears - As the Oct. 3 election day in Manitoba draws closer, the Progressive Conservatives are now actively campaigning on their opposition to searching a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women police presume are victims of an alleged serial killer. Story here from CBC.

Jane Crosbie saw it all ... and she wrote it down - Jane Crosbie, the wife of legendary Newfoundland and Labrador MP and cabinet minister John Crosbie, has released her early diaries as a new memoir, entitled The Horse Doctor’s Daughter: The Early Diaries of Jane Crosbie. It is a diary with short, sharp entries that cover the mundane. For example: “Friday, Sept 6, 1968: Got hair done at 9:30, then worked like a dog for tonight. Ches vacuumed. Perfect day.” Q&A here from CBC.

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Sept. 25 accessible here.

Ministers on the road - Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, in Toronto, announced support for women’s economic participation and prosperity.

Governor-General and Diplomats - Governor-General Mary Simon was scheduled, at Rideau Hall, to receive the credentials of new diplomats from Chad, Uruguay, Peru, the Slovak Republic and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Gunn seeking CPC nomination - Aaron Gunn, who was rejected by the BC Liberals as a leadership candidate, says in a posting on X here that he is seeking the federal Conservative nomination in the Vancouver Island riding of North Island-Powell River. The riding is now held by Rachel Blaney of the NDP. The BC Liberals, whose members include federal Liberals and Conservatives, have changed their name to BC United since the 2022 race that saw former finance minister Kevin Falcon named leader of the party and the official opposition in the province.

Eby in Ottawa - British Columbia Premier David Eby is in Ottawa on Monday and Tuesday accompanied by six ministers for meetings with federal officials including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. A statement from the Premier’s office said topics on his agenda include opportunities in the clean-energy sector, support for critical infrastructure needs in communities, and national support to respond to emergencies such as wildfires and floods. Eby is scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday,

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, held private meetings and met British Columbia Premier David Eby, who is visiting the nation’s capital with a delegation of provincial ministers.

LEADERS

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre attended Question Period.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, in her riding, participated virtually in House of Commons business.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was scheduled to attend a reception in Ottawa with British Columbia Premier David Eby.

No schedules available for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Monday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Globe justice writer Sean Fine explains what factors are contributing to the various delays in courts and how if they aren’t dealt with soon, some people may never face justice. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on a new era of competition law dawns in Canada – finally: “This month represents a demarcation between past and future in Canada’s competition law. The federal Liberals last November had started a review of the rules. In mid-September, ahead of broader changes, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau rushed out the big move that people across the political spectrum, from the NDP to Conservatives, are calling for: it’s time to kill the efficiencies defence. The bill was tabled Thursday. This is, finally, the dawn of a new era in competition law.”

Marsha Lederman (The Globe and Mail) on how the tribute to a Nazi in the House of Commons is an utter disgrace that could have easily been avoided: “It would have been so easy to avoid this. A little homework could have prevented this utter disgrace. If there’s any lesson to come out of this sad event, perhaps it’s that learning a bit of history can protect us – and from things much more significant than personal embarrassment or political vulnerability. In Ontario, Holocaust education has become mandatory for grade six students. I think there are some older folks who could use a history lesson as well.”

David Clement (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how with a crisis in commercial real estate, and a crisis in housing there are two problems with one solution: “At present, hundreds of zoning restrictions prevent firms from converting commercial offices into mixed-use facilities or residential units, despite the urgent demand for such spaces. Unzoning, or rezoning, these swaths of commercial space could be one way local governments help the industry survive. Cities could also grant tax breaks to offset the costs of conversion, which can be high owing to inherent technical challenges. Relaxing zoning for most of these commercial spaces would also significantly benefit the housing market, as mixed-use or residential units would increase the housing stock. Given that housing is the top political issue of the day, it’s time to give this some serious consideration.”

Tim Sacks (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how the Holocaust shouldn’t be the only thing schools teach about the Jewish community: “The school year has begun, marking the first year of mandatory Holocaust education for all sixth-grade classes across Ontario. This is a remarkable and precedent-setting achievement for the province, which I hope will lead the way for others. However, simply adding the Holocaust into lesson plans is not enough. Care must be taken to ensure that the Holocaust is taught properly – not as an event only of historic interest, but one that, amid the rising levels of antisemitism, racism and xenophobia that plague the globe, is relevant today. Not something merely about dead Jews, but about the lived experiences of modern-day Jews. We need to understand the magnitude of the loss, who the Jews were – and who we are today – must also be taught.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.