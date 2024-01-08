Hello,

The new government House leader is defending Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s free stay at a Jamaican resort, saying he followed the rules in accepting the benefit.

Steven MacKinnon spoke to the issue today after he was sworn in at Rideau Hall. He replaces Karina Gould, who has gone on maternity leave.

Pressed on the issue, the Liberal MP from Quebec told journalists that Trudeau followed all the rules regarding such a gift, consulted the ethics commissioner and had his travel plans preapproved.

“The Prime Minister has acted transparently and in respect of all of the rules,” he said. “I think that everything was followed to the letter.”

Full story here.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Mourners to mark fourth anniversary of downing of Flight 752 by Iranian military: A ceremony in Richmond Hill, Ont., today was scheduled to include speeches, performances and special presentations. Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine are taking Iran to a United Nations council over the downed Ukraine International Airlines jet.

An American legal scholar flees the divisive politics of Florida – and finds a home in Toronto: It’s “not a healthy atmosphere” in Florida, says Neil Buchanan, an economist and tax professor now teaching at a two of Canada’s most prestigious law schools. When he considered a new academic home, “Toronto was really where I wanted to be.” Story here.

Manitoba commits $12-million to improve intersection that was site of deadly bus crash: Premier Wab Kinew says he wants to determine the safest change, follow through on it, and also help fund a memorial to the victims of the 2023 crash that killed 17 people.

Toronto police chief apologizes after officers hand coffee to protesters: A video posted on social media of officers handing coffee to protesters supporting Palestinians was criticized by politicians. Story here.

Davie Shipyard suing federal government to prevent any disclosure of shipbuilding strategy deal: The company is asking a Federal Court to block the government from releasing any part of the agreement in response to an access to information request.

Insured damage in Canada from severe weather exceeded $3-billion in 2023, insurance bureau says: The Insurance Bureau of Canada’s annual tally is topped by wildfires in the Okanagan and Shuswap areas of B.C., which cost $720-million.

Ontario municipalities’ veto powers granted by Premier Doug Ford are complicating efforts to avert electricity shortages: Municipalities’ veto powers originated in the provincial government’s opposition to renewables. Ontario Premier Doug Ford disparaged wind generation in the lead-up to the 2018 provincial election, which played well among municipalities that were angry about wind farms they felt the Liberal government of the day had forced upon them. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

Commons and Senate on a break: The House of Commons is on a break until Jan. 29. The Senate sits again on Feb. 6.

Deputy Prime Ministers day: Chrystia Freeland is to join Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at an event in Richmond Hill, Ont., to commemorate the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 tragedy.

Ministers on the Road: Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez, Women’s Minister Marci Ien and Ralph Goodale, Canada’s high commissioner in Britain, join Trudeau and Freeland at the Flight 752 commemoration event.

Lewis on WHO: Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis is taking note of activities by the World Health Organization, writing here on social media platform X about a WHO Global Pandemic Accord. Last week, Lewis was in the spotlight for supporting a petition calling for Canada’s withdrawal from the United Nations.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Justin Trudeau was scheduled to deliver remarks at the event to mark the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 tragedy.

LEADERS

No schedules released for party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, The Globe’s economics columnist and reporter David Parkinson talks about what this year’s financial forecast looks like, as inflation has been rising, interest rates have accelerated at record pace, and the cost of living has been weighing on us all. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Ottawa’s ethics loophole for pricey gifts needs to be closed: “Mr. Trudeau followed those rules, and yet he still found a way to make it weird by having his office state he would be staying in Jamaica at his own cost, and then being forced to issue a clarification when reporters cottoned on to his luxe quarters.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on how the provinces need to play ball with each other on electricity: “Speaking on the ARC Energy Ideas podcast, he said, “I was genuinely surprised to discover there isn’t even much electricity trading between the different provinces.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to have forgotten it’s his job to hold the country together: “Of course Premier Danielle Smith’s proposal to separate Alberta from the Canada Pension Plan should be abandoned. Such a move would be bad for the CPP, bad for Alberta pensioners and bad for the country. Of course Premier Scott Moe’s decision to stop collecting the carbon tax on home heating in Saskatchewan should be abandoned. The tax must and will be remitted to Ottawa one way or another. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must accept his full measure of responsibility for these imbroglios.”

Sébastien Labrecque (The Ottawa Citizen) on how Ottawa must start preparing for winters without the Rideau Canal Skateway: “The Rideau Canal Skateway is to Ottawa what the Carnaval is to Quebec City, a landmark that defines winter in the capital. ... Unfortunately, it will only get harder and harder to open the Skateway as Ottawa’s climate changes.”

Former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne (Air Quotes Media) on aging – falling apart with a smile: “I have a choice that I suppose many of us confront at some point in our lives. I can withdraw because I deem myself not fit for public company or I can persevere knowing that this is part of the human condition – that even in our privileged, youth-obsessed Western society, we do fall apart in small and significant ways. I choose the latter.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.