Politics Briefing: Poilievre ejected from House for refusing to withdraw Trudeau insult

Pierre Poilievre was kicked out of the House of Commons by Speaker Greg Fergus today over remarks he made about the Prime Minister.

Fergus ordered the Conservative Leader out after he refused to withdraw comments calling Justin Trudeau a “wacko” and an extremist.

Not only was the Official Opposition Leader ordered to go, but Fergus barred him from participating virtually in proceedings.

Earlier, Fergus ordered out Conservative MP Rachael Harder after she declared that Fergus, himself, was “acting in a disgraceful manner.”

Eventually, the entire Conservative caucus left the Commons.

The turmoil erupted after a tempestuous Question Period that featured queries to the government over how it was handling British Columbia’s request to recriminalize the use of drugs in public spaces such as hospitals, parks and transit.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Foreign agent registry urged: MPs from all parties in the House of Commons joined a coalition of diaspora community groups today, calling on the federal government to immediately table legislation setting up a foreign agent influence registration.

Capital gains tax changes not included in Freeland’s motion to introduce budget bill: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland intends to ask Parliament to approve proposed changes to capital gains tax rates in a stand-alone bill.

Toronto police chief apologizes for comments made after Zameer acquitted in officer’s death: Chief Myron Demkiw told the Toronto Police Services Board today that he should have been more clear that he supports and accepts the verdict.

Canadian economy loses steam after strong start to year, grows 0.2% in February: The Canadian economy lost momentum after a roaring start to the year, reinforcing economists’ expectations that the Bank of Canada is on track to cut interest rates in the coming months.

Talks on treaty to tackle plastic pollution end without agreement on curbing production: The talks, in Ottawa, were supposed to conclude on Monday but continued overnight as countries wrangled over whether the treaty should address how to tackle the overproduction of plastic.

McGill requests ‘police assistance’ to remove pro-Palestinian encampment on campus: “Police representatives, who have expertise in skillfully resolving situations such as these, have now started their own process,” the university said in a statement today. “We continue to work with them to resolve the matter.”

Spy watchdog warns of ‘significant legal risks’ if cyberops breach international law: A report by the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency says the Communications Security Establishment and Global Affairs Canada should provide an assessment of the international legal regime applicable to such operations. Story here.

Trudeau confronted with unions’ concerns about sidelining of Canadian workers at Windsor EV plant: In a keynote discussion with the Prime Minister at the annual conference of Canada’s Building Trades Unions in Gatineau, Que., this week, union leader Sean Strickland told Trudeau that the concerns that emerged last year about the hiring of hundreds of South Korean and Japanese workers at the electric-vehicle factory have yet to be resolved.

International students to have working hours cut to 24 a week from 40: Speaking at a press conference, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the new time limit for off-campus work will help ensure that international students come to Canada to receive an education rather than find a job.

CSIS director says China’s concerted effort to steal Canadian technology is ‘mind-boggling’: David Vigneault told MPs on the Canada-China committee that Chinese hacking and other espionage activities have become a serious threat since Xi Jinping became president in 2012.

Time to overhaul how Ottawa hires contractors, procurement watchdog tells MPs: Alexander Jeglic, the Procurement Ombud, said that after years of expressing concern through various reports, he is now deliberately using stronger language to underscore the importance of the issue.

NDP candidate apologizes for comments about health of federal Green Party leader: Colin Plant, nominated as the NDP candidate for Saanich-Gulf Islands, has expressed regret about a news release sent out by a volunteer, and retracted, making comments about the health of the ridings’ current MP, Elizabeth May. The Times Colonist reports.

Ford’s pick to head government’s new Ottawa office panned as ‘patronage appointment’: In Ottawa this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford named Sean Webster, who unsuccessfully ran for the Progressive Conservatives in Kanata–Carleton in a by-election last year, to head a regional office intended to “support better services for the people of Ottawa and the surrounding region.” CBC reports.

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“The chair is acting in a disgraceful manner” – Conservative MP Rachael Harder in comments in the Commons today that prompted Speaker Greg Fergus to ask the MP to withdraw from the House for the day.

“Mr. Speaker. I replace the word whacko with extremist.” – Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to Fergus in the House today after the Speaker took issue with Poilievre’s description of federal government policies on harm reduction.

“That guy has never shut his mouth in his life. Who silences him? He keeps saying dumb things. I think it would be great if he shut his yap once in awhile.” – Immigration Minister Marc Miller referring to Poilievre, and commenting after the Conservative Leader was asked to leave the Commons by Fergus.

“My family, my wife, and my kids do not deserve to be harassed, nor do my neighbours. People have a problem with me. It’s my name that’s on the ballot.” – Justice Minister Arif Virani on protests at his house.

“The Prime Minister and I agree on many things. And this is one that we do not agree on. I’ve said this. I don’t think that any provincial premier and prime minister, regardless of friendship, should always agree because then I wouldn’t be doing my job and he wouldn’t be doing his.” – Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, during a discussion today at the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto, on differences with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on carbon pricing policy.

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons: Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons today, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day: Chrystia Freeland attended the weekly cabinet meeting and, later, provided a news conference update on the government’s economic plan. Later, Freeland attended Question Period.

New diplomats: Ambassadors and high commissioners from Chile, Tanzania, Malta, Cuba and Nepal are scheduled to present their credentials to Governor-General Mary Simon today at Rideau Hall.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau chaired the weekly cabinet meeting and attended Question Period.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet took media questions at the House of Commons, accompanied by BQ natural resources critic Mario Simard and industries critic Jean-Denis Garon.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivered a keynote address in Gatineau, Que.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May attended a confidential preview of the Commissioner of Environment and Sustainable Development’s spring 2024 report, then a pair of news conferences, one featuring Indigenous leaders on concerns about nuclear waste on their homelands and calls for the adoption of a Foreign Influence Transparency Registry. She also attended the House of Commons.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh addressed the annual conference of the Canada’s Building Trades Union in Gatineau, Que., and, in the evening, is to deliver the 2024 Carleton Bell Lecture.

THE DECIBEL

The Globe’s Africa bureau chief Geoffrey York is on the podcast today to explain what’s been going on in Sudan, why so little attention is being paid to this conflict among others, and what that means for the people on the ground. The Decibel is here.

PUBLIC OPINION

No budget bounce for Liberals: Nanos Research, based on new polling, says jobs and the economy are top issues among voters, and the Conservatives are leading the Liberals by 20 points.

OPINION

Only Ottawa can fix the Mounties and keep Canada safe

“The RCMP is overextended, underfunded and undermanned in a country facing a growing assortment of threats.” – The Globe and Mail Editorial Board

Jews have eyes. And they see that the antisemitism in the protests over Gaza is no aberration

“There is a point at which the gaslighting becomes genuinely insulting. When meek attempts to blame a rogue few for hateful or antisemitic speech, or the repeated insistence that such displays of bigotry have “no place in Canada,” are so disconnected from reality that they become offensive and belittling.” – Robyn Urback.

Natural resources are more important to the economy than city dwellers realize

“What is Canada’s strongest feature on the global economic stage? We don’t have the largest population on the planet. We don’t have the biggest GDP. We aren’t a financial powerhouse and we don’t have the smartest or most economically astute government. But area-wise, we are the second-largest country on Earth, which means that we have the second-largest, or perhaps even the largest, stock of natural resources on the planet – an enormous source of strength and responsibility if we would only recognize it, capitalize on it, and make its future development and stewardship a national priority.” – Preston Manning

Canada, a natural-resources economy, must remember our greatest resource is our people

“Natural resources have been key to Canada’s survival and growth. Our oceans, forests, agricultural lands, mineral and energy resources support us. It is no wonder that resource companies dominate Canada’s economy. Our people have always fished and farmed, harvested timber and extracted the wealth that lies beneath our feet. Today this is no longer sufficient.” – Roseann O’Reilly Runte

