Hello,

Saskatchewan will stop collecting the carbon levy on natural gas unless the federal government stops collecting the levy on all forms of home heating, Premier Scott Moe says.

Moe announced the ultimatum for the federal Liberal government today, saying Ottawa has until January to act on the demand, issued as a response to the federal government’s move to stop collecting the levy on home heating oil in Atlantic Canada.

In a video posted on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the Saskatchewan Party Leader who has long been critical of the carbon levy urged Ottawa to exempt taxing home heating energy.

“Hopefully that exemption will be provided soon, but if not, effective Jan. 1, SaskEnergy will stop collecting and submitting the carbon tax on natural gas, effectively providing Saskatchewan residents with the very same exemption that the federal government is giving heating oil in Atlantic Canada,” Moe said.

SaskEnergy Inc. is the provincial Crown corporation that provides natural gas service to about 400,000 customers. It has operated in the province for about 70 years.

The Premier acknowledged that the federal government might say its move is illegal, and that there is generally no choice about choosing which tax to pay or not pay.

“In most cases, I would agree with that, but it’s the federal government that has created two classes of taxpayer by providing an exemption for heating oil, an exemption that really only applies in one part of the country and effectively excludes Saskatchewan,” he said.

Moe accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of making life more affordable for residents in one part of Canada “while leaving Saskatchewan families out in the cold.”

Other premiers have raised similar concerns about the policy.

On Sunday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called on the Prime Minister to expand the exemption to all forms of home heating, including natural gas, which is more common in Western Canada.

In a weekend interview with CTV News, Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings said the Liberals’ Atlantic caucus pushed for the changes to home heating oil, and suggested that Prairie provinces should elect more Liberals to push for exemptions that affect constituents in those provinces.

Moe referenced the comment today, saying, “This is no way to run a country.”

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Canada bars WeChat from federal government devices – The Canadian government has banned the Chinese social media application, citing an “unacceptable level of risk” to security and privacy.

Joly urges Israel to ease Gaza bombing campaign – Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will call on Israel in a speech today to temper its heavy bombardment of Gaza and allow for pauses in the war to permit sustained humanitarian aid to reach beleaguered Palestinian civilians.

Federal Court dismisses applications against Trudeau’s 2020 firearms ban – The Federal Court today dismissed a legal challenge to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s May, 2020, regulations banning some 1,500 styles of firearms. Story here.

Antisemitism envoy faces criticism for silence on rising attacks on Jews since Israel-Hamas war – The envoy on combating antisemitism is facing criticism for failing to speak out publicly about rising attacks and intimidation of Jews in Canada since the Hamas attacks on Israel. Story here.

Vast majority of jail inmates in several provinces are still awaiting trial, survey finds – As many as four in every five inmates in some provinces are being held in jail without being convicted of the offence they are accused of, a Globe and Mail survey has found.

Alarm grows as Saskatchewan bars third-party sexual health, sexual abuse prevention educators from classrooms – The directive has also barred staff working for sexual assault centres who would visit schools to talk about sexual abuse prevention, as well as organizations focused on LGBTQ safety and well-being. Story here.

Eighteen zoning orders given to developers who were guests at Premier Doug Ford’s family wedding, NDP says – Ontario’s New Democrats say the province has given out 18 minister’s zoning orders – a land-planning tool that can be used to fast-track development in a given area – for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Ford’s daughter last summer.

Alberta Legislature resumes sitting, beginning with Throne Speech – Government House Leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.

Families of Paul Bernardo’s victims want access to his records – Families of the serial killer and rapist are trying to convince the Supreme Court of Canada to give them access to his records in advance of future parole hearings. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day – Private meetings in Ottawa, according to her itinerary.

In Ottawa – Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem was scheduled to appear before the Commons finance committee to provide a report on monetary policy. Treasury Board President Anita Anand. and Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault appear before the Senate official languages committee as part of their study on the application of the Official Languages Act within institutions subject to the act. Gary Anandasangaree, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister, joins Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, to deliver opening remarks at the meeting of the Inuit-Crown partnership committee.

Senate committees – Former Liberal federal cabinet ministers Lloyd Axworthy and Allan Rock appear before the Senate human-rights committee on forced global displacement.

Commons committees – The human resources, skills, social development and status of persons committee is scheduled to hear from Romy Bowers, president and chief executive officer of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. Bowers is leaving her post in December to become director of the Office of Risk Management at the International Monetary Fund. RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme appears before the official languages committee on the subject of bilingualism in the RCMP senior executive committee.

Ministers on the road – Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, in Toronto, speaks to the Economic Club of Canada about Canada’s place on the world stage. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks, in Toronto, announced funding for several projects to improve health outcomes for those who are at risk of substance-related harms and overdose, and to release a renewed Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy. Families Minister Jenna Sudds, in Victoria, joined Grace Lore, B.C.’s minister of state for child care, to announce increased support for early childhood educators in the province. Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez, in Toronto, delivered remarks at the Toronto Small Business Forum, and took media questions. Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson made a 2 Billion Trees announcement, alongside Jess Kaknevicius, CEO of Forests Ontario and Forest Recovery Canada, in Ottawa.

Canada-EU leaders summit next month – Canada is playing host in St. John’s next month to the 19th Canada-EU Leaders’ Summit. The Prime Minister’s Office, today, announced the Nov. 23-24 gathering. The EU representatives will be European Council President Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Council. The last Canada-EU Leaders’ Summit was in Brussels in June, 2021.

Premiers meet – Canada’s premiers are meeting in Halifax on Nov. 5-6 for the latest gathering of the Council of the Federation, which comprises all 13 and territorial premiers.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Private meetings in the Ottawa region, according to his itinerary.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves François Blanchet, at the House of Commons, held a media availability regarding the Canada Emergency Business Account.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, on Vancouver Island, was scheduled to speak at the Salt Spring Island Firehall ground blessing to mark the start of construction of the new fire station.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, participated in Question Period.

No schedule provided for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Susan Krashinsky Robertson, The Globe’s retailing reporter, talks about challenges facing Canada’s biggest book retailer, Indigo. The company has dealt with a massive cyber attack. The CEO and president left. The board had four directors leave. And now founder, Heather Reisman, has returned to be its CEO after her succession plan didn’t work out. The Decibel is here.

PUBLIC OPINION

Immigration – Public support for immigration has fallen sharply over the past year as Canadians increasingly tie affordability and housing concerns to a historic influx of newcomers, according to survey results published today.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how the Liberals’ credibility on the carbon tax has gone up in smoke: “Pierre Poilievre won’t need to kill the carbon tax on fossil fuels. Justin Trudeau is doing that already, with a hashed-together plan that not only turns the Liberals’ climate policy into a muddle but also effectively concedes the debate to the Conservative critique of carbon pricing.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how all of us could do with a check of the words we’re using: “Justin Trudeau has been stalwart in supporting Israel during the current crisis, despite divisions within the Prime Minister’s Liberal caucus. Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives are unequivocally pro-Israel. The NDP, though more ambiguous in its position, also condemned the horrific attacks by Hamas of Oct. 7. But Canada is changing, politically and demographically. Some who defend the rights of Palestinians use language that is plainly antisemitic. People are saying hateful things during pro-Palestinian demonstrations. For supporters of Israel and of Jews everywhere, the future darkens.”

David Parkinson (The Globe and Mail) on Mark Carney’s recipe for a future of fiscal discipline: “Seeing him hold court at this C.D. Howe Institute event – before an audience stacked with serious economic thinkers – it’s evident why he would be a formidable opponent in an election campaign.”

Jacqueline Murray (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how trans people have existed for millenniums. New legislation won’t change that: “There is a widespread but erroneous belief that non-binary people are new, somehow emerging from a modern, sexually lenient society. But there is much evidence from the European Middle Ages that gives us insight into the lives of trans and non-binary people in the past, demonstrating that there is a long history for what seems to be a new phenomenon.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.