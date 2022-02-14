Police form a line to keep away protesters who arrived to support convoy participants blocked by local residents in a counter protest on Riverside Drive, on the 17th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest in Ottawa, Feb. 13, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a first ministers meeting with the provincial premiers Monday to discuss the ongoing blockades of trade routes to the United States and a three-week-long occupation of downtown Ottawa by protesters calling for an end to all vaccination mandates, two sources say.

Mr. Trudeau called a late Sunday night cabinet meeting to discuss what more the federal government can do to restore order where blockades continue in Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. Ottawa has not ruled out bringing in its own measures to impose hefty fines.

Mr. Trudeau will talk to the premiers and territorial leaders virtually to update them on the blockades and what further action will be taken to end them, the two source said. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

The Ontario Provincial Police, RCMP and Windsor police were able to clear protesters and their trucks on Sunday from the Ambassador bridge, the busiest trade link between the U.S. and Canada.

The OPP and RCMP have also set up a co-ordinated task force to help embattled Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly to bring order to the city, where protesters have control of the downtown core in front of the Parliament buildings.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson offered to negotiate with the some of the leaders of the groups of protestors but the leaders later rejected the offer.

Ottawa city residents have become so frustrated with the lack of police action that they took to the streets on Sunday to block roads to prevent protestors in trucks from going to Parliament Hill.

A poll by the non-profit Angus Reid Institute shows after more than two weeks of unrest, Canadians are now more likely to oppose measures sought by protesters.

Overall, more than two in five Canadians say the protests have made them more inclined to support ongoing restrictions related to masking indoors (44%) and vaccination requirements to cross the Canada-U.S. border (44%).

As the country rolls into another week of uncertainty, nearly three-quarters of Canadians (72%) say the time has come for protesters to “go home, they have made their point,” according to the survey.

Nearly 70 per cent of those polled said they either think local police need to step in and send people home (45%) or that the military should be summoned (23%). One quarter (26%) say it’s up to politicians to negotiate a dénouement, the survey said.

Angus Reid Institute said those same politicians, including the Prime Minister and the leader of Canada’s official opposition, are roundly criticized for harming, not helping events. Two-thirds (65%) say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments and actions have worsened the situation, while two in five (42%) say this of Candice Bergen, interim Leader of the Official Opposition. The Ottawa police and Ontario Provincial Police also garner considerable criticism, with more Canadians – and Ontarians – saying they have worsened rather than helped to resolve the situation.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Feb. 11- 13, 2022, among a representative randomized sample of 1,622 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

