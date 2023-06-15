Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino speaks to reporters after appearing as a witness at a House of Commons standing committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was unable to explain on Thursday why he was not informed about the notorious child killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo’s prison transfer while his ministerial staff, the top levels of the bureaucracy and the Prime Minister’s Office were all briefed on the file in advance.

The minister spoke to reporters for the first time since CBC reported on Tuesday that despite the shock and dismay he expressed when news of Mr. Bernardo’s transfer was made public two weeks ago, his office was aware the move was coming.

Mr. Mendicino made brief comments at a microphone outside a committee hearing on Thursday and then walked away from reporters before they could ask questions.

He stopped after being followed to the door by about a dozen reporters and photographers. He declined to explain how it’s credible that he did not know about the transfer while his office did.

“The short answer is it is unacceptable. And my job is to make sure that it doesn’t happen again,” Mr. Mendicino said.

“As far as internal matters, I’ve dealt with it.”

He did not say whether any staff were fired or faced other repercussions. Both his office and the Prime Minister’s Office were aware since March of Mr. Bernardo’s possible transfer from maximum security to medium security, but it appears that staff in both offices chose not to brief their bosses.

Mr. Mendicino, who has been in cabinet since 2019, said he is in the process of identifying “challenges on information flow” and said it is not standard practice for his staff to leave him in the dark.

Mr. Bernardo was transferred to a medium-security prison on May 29 and the families of his victims were only informed once the move was completed. The decision from Correctional Services Canada has triggered outrage among the opposition parties. Mr. Mendicino also questioned the move, but so far Mr. Bernardo remains in the medium-security prison.

“The decision to transfer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security institution does not sit well with Canadians because it is an affront to the victims,” Mr. Mendicino said Thursday. “We are going to support them; we’re going to make sure that victims rights are at the centre of these decisions and that going forward victims are notified in a timely manner before those decisions are taken.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has called for Mr. Mendicino to resign. The minister refused to do so in the House of Commons on Wednesday, but the Prime Minister did not come to his defence when asked about the calls for his minister’s ouster at a news conference Wednesday.

Mr. Bernardo was handed a life sentence for the kidnapping, sexual assault, torture and murder of two girls: 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in 1991 and 15-year-old Kristen French in 1992.

He was also convicted of manslaughter in the 1990 death of Tammy Homolka, the 15-year-old sister of his then-wife, Karla Homolka. Ms. Homolka pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the crimes committed against Leslie and Kristen and was released in 2005 after serving a 12-year sentence. Mr. Bernardo also admitted to sexually assaulting 14 other women.

