Singh promises to end boil-water advisories on First Nations, with few specifics

Jagmeet Singh is promising to bring the “political will” to finally end boil-water advisories on First Nations but has offered few specifics on how this would be achieved under an NDP government.

The NDP campaign is travelling to Neskantaga First Nation in Northern Ontario on Monday, a visit Mr. Singh said is important to draw attention to the lack of clean drinking water in many remote Indigenous communities.

Speaking on the tarmac at Sioux Lookout airport before departing for Neskantaga, Mr. Singh said the community is representative of the broader problem, as it has had the country’s longest boil-water advisories for more than 25 years.

“It’s certainly not the capacity, it’s certainly not the lack of technology. It’s certainly not the money, because we have the resources, we can do this. Then what is it? I don’t buy for a second that it is anything other than the political will,” Mr. Singh said.

“Sure, this is hard, and they’re remote communities. But we are also a G7 nation, we are also in the 21st century. There is no excuse.”

The Liberals pledged during the 2015 election campaign to end boil-water advisories by March, 2021, but the government acknowledged late last year that that would not happen, citing COVID-19 as a complication. Government documents revealed last May reveal it could now take until 2026.

According to Indigenous Services Canada, 109 long-term drinking-water advisories have been lifted since the Liberals took power in 2015. There are still 52 advisories in effect in 33 communities.

First Nations issue the advisories when tests show their water is not safe to drink. Long-term drinking-water advisories are ones that have been in place for more than a year. The federal government has previously said that helping the communities reach the point where they can lift the advisories is a complex process that involves working with First Nations to address the health and safety issues and ensure their water-treatment facilities are properly operated and maintained.

Mr. Singh said the Liberals haven’t made eliminating boil-water advisories a top priority, arguing there’s “no way” the issue could not have been solved in their six years in power. When asked, however, Mr. Singh did not specify how an NDP government would fix the problem – besides saying that he would make it a priority. The recently released NDP costing platform pledges $2.9-billion over the next five years for clean drinking water, but Mr. Singh couldn’t say Monday where the money would go or how it would be divided, only that he would “make sure this is fixed.”

“I think about a community that has been promised again and again that this will be fixed and it has not been fixed,” he said. “I wanted to use the platform I have to say this is wrong, this should not be what’s going on. And our commitment is to make sure we clean this water. That every community in our country has clean drinking water.”

In Neskantaga, Mr. Singh said he would be visiting a new water-treatment facility – commissioned by the Liberals and “approaching final completion” – as well as meeting with the chief, the local council and other members of the community. He said he wants to listen to people and understand how a lack of clean drinking water is affecting their life.

“These are really powerful stories that I want people to hear,” he said.

Last year, problems with a $16-million water-plant upgrade forced some 250 residents of Neskantaga to evacuate to Thunder Bay for two months because of an oily sheen in the community’s reservoir.

