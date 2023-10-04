Open this photo in gallery: Cameron Ortis leaves the courthouse in Ottawa after being granted bail in 2019.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Cameron Ortis, a former RCMP employee charged with allegedly leaking secrets, communicated with targets of international police efforts, according to an agreed statement of facts that contains more than 500 documents.

The 51-year-old pleaded not guilty to six charges – including four related to allegedly breaching the Security of Information Act while working for the Mounties – as his trial began Tuesday.

A major theme of the case will be whether Mr. Ortis had the authority to perform his actions. His defence team has stated that he did. Crown prosecutor Judy Kliewer told the court that she is confident the jury will be satisfied that the opposite is true.

In her opening remarks on Tuesday, Ms. Kliewer began delving in to the agreed statement of facts, including communication between Mr. Ortis and a man named Vincent Ramos, who was the chief executive officer of Phantom Secure, a B.C.-based company that produced encrypted communications devices used by criminal organizations.

One of the charges related to breaching the security act involves sharing information with an individual identified on a charge sheet as “V.R.” That stands for Mr. Ramos.

Mr. Ramos was arrested in March 2018 in Las Vegas and sentenced in May 2019 to nine years in prison for leading what the United States Attorney’s Office describes as a criminal enterprise that facilitated the distribution of narcotics through the sale of encrypted communication devices and services.

Ms. Kliewer told the jury on Tuesday that a RCMP staff sergeant and another colleague were tasked with going through Mr. Ramos’s laptop and e-mail. They came across an e-mail that contained 10 attachments that were recognized to be documents from the Mounties, she said.

Police then identified a string of e-mails from an anonymous author to Mr. Ramos that were sent between February and May in 2015; in the culmination of these messages, the author asked for payment of $20,000 for full documents. The agreed statement of facts contains those e-mails.

In a message dated Feb. 5, 2015, Mr. Ortis contacted Mr. Ramos for the first time from an account carrying the name “See All Things.” The message begins with Mr. Ortis stating: “You do not know me. I have information that I am confident you will find very valuable.“

Mr. Ortis said the information pertained to a “multi-agency investigation targeting” Phantom Secure.

“I assure you that this is a business proposition,” he wrote. “Nothing more. It is not risk free, of course, but the risk to reward ratio will prove to be more than acceptable.”

In a follow-up e-mail, Mr. Ortis wrote that he would be happy to answer any questions, but he emphasized it was necessary to establish secure communications to ensure he was indeed in contact with Mr. Ramos.

“I apologize for the precautions. They are necessary,” he wrote. “I am in the business of acquiring hard-to-get information that individuals in unique high-risk businesses find valuable. I sell that information to them.”

Mr. Ortis also wrote that he was not a client of the Phantom Secure network nor did he work for a government or a law enforcement agency.

“I do, however, have unique visibility on your clients and their activities using your devices,” he wrote. “Through the course of my normal discovery ops (some call this hacking, others cracking) I came across a number of documents that pertain to your current efforts.”

In a later e-mail, sent in May 2015, Mr. Ortis wrote to Mr. Ramos that, “as you might expect, the embargoed (full documents) come at a cost of 20,000 Canadian dollars in cash (firm).”

The agreed statement of facts also includes information about the nature of Mr. Ortis’s employment with the RCMP, and how he was appointed as an official who was permanently bound to secrecy set out in the Security of Information Act. He had top secret security clearance and handled highly classified information.

Mr. Ortis acknowledged that he was bound by the provisions of the SOIA both during and after any service to the government, including the RCMP, according to one of the documents.

Other documents outline how the RCMP and international law enforcement partners from the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand sought to address Canadian companies that provided encrypted communications devices to transnational organized crime groups to facilitate their activities.

In July 2013, the RCMP National Intelligence Coordination Centre initiated what was called “Project Saturation” to provide an intelligence assessment of these Canadian companies, including Phantom Secure.

Trial proceedings are expected to last several weeks at the Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa, with Justice Robert Maranger overseeing. A jury of 12 people was selected Tuesday.