Open this photo in gallery: Chris Barber (right) arrives at the courthouse for trial, Wednesday, September 13, 2023 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Defence lawyers who represent Ottawa truck convoy organizer Chris Barber played a series of TikTok videos in court Thursday that feature their client encouraging protesters to remain peaceful during demonstrations in early 2022, as well as a video of him denouncing someone burning a Canadian flag.

Thursday marked the eighth day of Mr. Barber’s joint criminal trial, alongside fellow organizer Tamara Lich, which is taking place at the Ottawa Courthouse.

Mr. Barber and Ms. Lich face criminal charges of obstruction of police, mischief and intimidation, as well as one charge of counselling for each of those three offences. As well, Mr. Barber faces a charge of counselling others to disobey a court order.

The latest TikTok videos were played in court by one of Mr. Barber’s defence lawyers, Marwa Younes, as part of the cross-examination of Ottawa Police Sergeant Joanne Pilotte. Sgt. Pilotte is a Crown witness.

Ms. Younes played a video from Feb. 14, 2022 in court Thursday from Mr. Barber’s TikTok account featuring former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford. Mr. Peckford can be heard talking about Charter rights as well as stating “hold the line”.

The words “hold the line” are considered central to the trial. The Crown has described them as the rallying call of Mr. Barber and Ms. Lich during demonstrations that saw protesters park big rigs on downtown Ottawa streets for more than three weeks.

Ms. Younes also played a video from Mr. Barber’s TikTok account from Feb. 3, where her client said an individual who burned the Canadian flag can “go home” and adds “we don’t need you here.”

“You don’t belong to our group,” Mr. Barber said.

Another video from Feb. 5, 2022 shows Mr. Barber walking near Parliament Hill. In it, he points to people making “warm food” and states “this is love.”

Mr. Barber also said in the recording that the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe had “messed up.”

Millions of dollars were collected for the Ottawa truck convoy through GoFundMe in early 2022. The platform later cancelled the campaign. The online fundraising platform has since confirmed it returned all funds.

Earlier this week, a series of videos from Mr. Barber’s TikTok account collected by Sgt. Pilotte were played in court. Some of the content included Mr. Barber and Ms. Lich’s arrests.

At present, all of the recordings are considered part of a voir dire, which is a trial within a trial, to determine whether they will become admissible as evidence.

Throughout proceedings, prosecutors will argue Mr. Barber and Ms. Lich not only told supporters to “hold the line” during the course of demonstrations in Ottawa last year, but that they “crossed the line” into committing crimes.

Ms. Lich and Mr. Barber’s defence teams reject this and say their clients participated in peaceful protest.