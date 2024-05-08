Unions vow to fight Ottawa over rule requiring federal workers in office three days a week

Open this photo in gallery: Union leaders have cast the policy change as an ill-conceived, and unfair effort to push workers back into ill-equipped offices to satisfy mayors and premiers.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Unions representing tens of thousands of federal workers are promising legal actions, a tide of grievances from workers and other measures to engineer a “summer of discontent” to counter a new rule that says workers must be in the office for a minimum of three days a week.

Chris Aylward, national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, offered a warning as public-sector union leaders gathered for a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday.

“The Trudeau Liberal government better prepare itself for a summer of discontent,” Mr. Aylward said, adding the fight has begun against the new hybrid-work policy, which was announced last week.

He said workers will be taking to the streets and their workplaces in “concerted, co-ordinated actions across the country.”

Nathan Prier, president of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees, was also present at the news conference and declined to get into details about the planned actions.

He said unions are working together on their plans, and the results will be visible in workplaces when it begins. “We’ve been pushed too far on this,” he said.

Last week, the federal treasury board announced that federal workers will have to report to their offices for three days a week, up from two-to-three days that has been the status quo.

Union leaders have cast the policy change as an ill-conceived, and unfair effort to push workers back into ill-equipped offices to satisfy mayors and premiers, notably Ontario’s Doug Ford who has supported the new policy to help, in particular, Ottawa’s economy.

Mr. Prier said federal workplaces are a mess.

“Nobody can find a desk. Nobody has a locker. We’re talking about offices that aren’t safer or cleaner than they were before telework. Bedbugs. Bats. Mice. Cockroaches. Mould. Odours. Poor air quality. Missing or broken equipment. Trash littering workstations. These aren’t conditions fit for federal employees,” he said.

Sean O’Reilly, vice president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, said workers face challenges accessing these problematic work spaces.

“Attempting to book a seat for a week is now like trying to get tickets to a Taylor Swift concert, staying up late on a Sunday night to ensure you can secure the best seat,” said Mr. O’Reilly.

Mr. Aylward said 53,000 workers have completed a survey since last Friday and 84 per cent of respondents say they are prepared to take action as a result of the government policy.

Also, he said the union has filed a series of legal challenges against the federal government.

He said he has asked the NDP for their support on this issue, and is confident the party will ask questions about the policy change in the House of Commons. The NDP has an agreement with the Liberal government to support them in the Commons in exchange for progress on key NDP policies.

Mr. Aylward noted that strike votes are under way for members who work for the Canada Border Services Agency. “This is certainly an issue for them,” he said.

Treasury Board President Anita Anand said the hybrid work model will continue, and there will be a four-month transition period to engineer the change.

“A hybrid work environment is not within the collective agreements. It is something that, at the time of the negotiations, the Government of Canada retained prerogative over to determine the scope of the hybrid environment,” she told journalists ahead of Wednesday’s Liberal caucus meeting.