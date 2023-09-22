Open this photo in gallery: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech in the Canadian House of Commons in Ottawa on Sept. 22, 2023.SEAN KILPATRICK/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Canadian MPs that Moscow seeks a genocide in his country, with the aim of eradicating Ukraine, as the wartime leader continues his campaign to maintain international support for Kyiv’s effort to beat back a military assault that shows no sign of flagging.

The address to the House of Commons was part of Mr. Zelensky’s first visit to Canada since Russia began its all-out assault of Ukraine in February 2022.

Kyiv’s counter-offensive to push back Russian occupiers has been slow going. Earlier this month NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Ukraine’s supporters should “prepare ourselves for a long war in Ukraine.”

“Can we allow our identity to be erased? No,” Mr. Zelensky told the House of Commons. “We stand and we fight for life. Ukraine, not genocide, will be victorious in this war. People will be the winners, not the Kremlin.”

Speaking almost entirely in English, he reminded Canadians that Russia’s efforts to crush Ukraine are not new.

Mr. Zelensky noted that it was in Edmonton, decades ago, that the first monument in the world was erected in commemoration of the Holodomor, a man-made famine in Ukraine orchestrated by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

He expressed hope that a monument would be one day raised in Canada to Ukraine’s victory, “maybe in Edmonton.”

Mr. Zelensky was greeted by standing ovation in Commons as he entered the chamber, with at least one unidentified onlooker shouting “Slava Ukraini,” or Glory to Ukraine. His speech was interrupted by many rounds of clapping.

He thanked Canada for its billions of dollars in support and for its campaign to encourage other countries to enact legislation enabling Russian assets to be seized and sold to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine. Canada has already passed such legislation.

“You never, ever make a political bet on hatred and enmity,” he told the Commons.

“You are always on the bright side of history.”

The wartime Ukrainian president also thanked Canadians for giving refuge to more than 175,000 Ukrainians since the 2022 assault began. He lauded Canada for “making Ukrainians feel at home when they are here in Canada.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in turn, said Canada will support for Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Canada announced another $650-million in aid over three years for Ukraine Friday, including funding for mental health care as well as new sanctions on Moscow over Russia’s kidnapping and removal to Russia of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children.

This brings total Canadian government support since 2022 to more than $9.5-billion, including a $2.4-billion loan.

The new aid will also fund 50 armoured vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles, that will be built by Canadian workers in London, Ontario.

Canada will also provide F-16 fighter aircraft trainers “for pilots and for maintenance, so Ukrainians are able to maximize their use of donated fighter jets,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Mr. Trudeau told the Commons that Mr. Zelensky is fighting for the defense of the rules-based international order: the principle that states should not invade and conquer another.

““History will judge us on how we defend democratic values. And Ukraine is at the tip of the spear in this great challenge of the twenty-first century.”

“Putin thought President Zelensky would cave, in the face of personal peril,” he said. “But sir, you have not. You galvanized the world, you have made the bonds between democratic allies and friends stronger than ever.”

Mr. Zelensky’s bid to maintain Western support for what is shaping up to be a protracted fight against Russia is finding no opposition in Canada although the Canadian government has far less means to help Kyiv compared to Britain and the United States, where hard-line isolationist Republicans are holding up some aid.

A Polish government spokesman on Thursday said Warsaw would not announce further arms shipments to Kyiv, saying it would only fulfill already promised weapons deliveries to Ukraine. This is happening as bilateral relations sour between the two countries due to a grain dispute that has arisen just weeks ahead of a Polish parliamentary election.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s request for $24-billion in more Ukraine funding to help pay for Ukraine’s defense and humanitarian aid through the end of the year is bottled up in a budget fight pushed by some Republican holdouts in the House of Representatives. Comments from Republican Senator Rand Paul, a frequent critic of foreign aid, were emblematic of the opposition. He told Fox Business News that Ukraine is a “corrupt regime” and that the war has no end in sight.

Mr. Trudeau’s government has made his government’s support for Ukraine a key part of its foreign policy agenda.

Canada is home to one of the largest diasporas of Ukrainians, second only to Russia. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is one of the approximately 1.4 million Canadians with Ukrainian heritage. She has been in regular contact with the country’s Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, since the Russian invasion.

Mr. Zelensky arrived in Canada after stops at the United Nations General Assembly in New York and in Washington, where he lobbied the White House and Congress for continued support as the war drags on and a stalemate sets in.

He walked away with US$325-million more in military aid but future support is at risk. While there is broad, bipartisan support in Congress for helping Ukraine, a minority on the right of the Republican House caucus wants to stop the funds.

With reports from Reuters.