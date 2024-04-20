Canmore semi-struggles for traction against newer competion

Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

623 River Rd., Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $1,775,000 (November, 2023)

Previous asking price: $1.8-million (September, 2023)

Selling price: $1.65-million (February, 2024)

Taxes: $6,896 (2023)

Property days on market: 133

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery: Vaulted, wood ceilings open to a loft on the third floor.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 12-year-old semi-detached house near the centre of town managed to draw 17 groups to its open house last September and book about 20 private tours, but only a single lowball offer was received – and rejected – before temperatures plunged and the flow of house hunters dried up. Adding to the seller’s difficulties was the competition from newer units across town.

“The first open house in September, we had 17 groups through,” said agent Christopher Vincent. “In December, we were down to about five people.

“We had little competition for things that were central, but just across the river there’s an area called Hospital Hill with a bunch of new construction units available at a higher price in a similar size.”

The asking price was reduced to $1.775-million in November, but it wasn’t until February that an offer of $1.65-million came through and was accepted.

“We definitely saw more traffic [in the new year], though historically, it’s a very quiet time of the year,” said Mr. Vincent.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The home has one bedroom and one bathroom on all three levels.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This house sits on a 24- by 114-foot lot and has 2,310 square feet of living space, with one bedroom and one bathroom on all three levels.

The ground level has a recreation room and a double garage facing a laneway.

The kitchen and combined living and dining area are warmed by a wood-burning stove and vaulted, wood ceilings open to a loft on the third floor.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen and combined living and dining area are warmed by a wood-burning stove.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s a super sought-after location, right across from a park, and a block and a half from Main Street,” Mr. Vincent said.

“The original builder was ahead of his time in green construction, so [for example], typically you don’t see in-floor, radiant, hot water heating throughout all levels, usually it’s just the lower slab.”