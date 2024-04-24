Skip to main content
Home with mixed Japanese-Scandinavian design flare sells despite location drawbacks
Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
CIR Realty

1634 Westmount Blvd., N.W., Calgary

Asking price: $1,050,000 (January, 2024)

Selling price: $1,030,000 (February, 2024)

Taxes: $3,417 (2023)

Days on the market: 19

Listing agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

The 112-year-old house marries Scandinavian and Japanese design elements throughout.CIR Realty

The action

This two-storey house has newly renovated interiors and a scenic view of the Bow River, but its location near a busy road was a dealbreaker for many buyers. Two visitors made overtures but fell short of a written offer; a third came through with a solid offer $20,000 below the asking price, which was accepted.

“Had this home been a block in towards the community, it probably would have sold for a quarter-million dollars more,” said agent Kamil Lalji. “[Plus], it only had two bedrooms upstairs and there’s no garage.

“It sold for a decent amount of money,” Mr. Lalji said. “That ties back to it being a really well-built, quality home with really nice aesthetics.”

The minimalistic kitchen features walnut cabinetry and stainless steel countertops.CIR Realty

What they got

This 112-year-old house marries Scandinavian and Japanese design elements throughout, from its gated front garden to a minimalistic kitchen inside with walnut cabinetry and stainless steel countertops.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a double-sided, gas fireplace and a balcony, as well as a walk-in closet and an open-concept, five-piece bathroom with a freestanding tub.

There are living and dining spaces on the main floor, and open areas for leisure on the other levels. The basement also has heated flooring, a guest bedroom and one of the home’s four bathrooms.

A private backyard and parking pad fill out the 25- by 139-foot lot.

The primary bedroom has a double-sided, gas fireplace, a balcony, as well as an open-concept, five-piece bathroom with a freestanding tub.CIR Realty

The agent’s take

“The ‘Japandi’ style is an aesthetic [the owners] liked, which is a mix of Scandinavian and Japanese design that has more masculine colours to it with darker woods,” Mr. Lalji said.

“All of the upgrades are super high quality.”

The home boasts a scenic view of the nearby Bow River.CIR Realty

