Home with mixed Japanese-Scandinavian design flare sells despite location drawbacks

1634 Westmount Blvd., N.W., Calgary
Asking price: $1,050,000 (January, 2024)
Selling price: $1,030,000 (February, 2024)
Taxes: $3,417 (2023)
Days on the market: 19
Listing agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty
The action
This two-storey house has newly renovated interiors and a scenic view of the Bow River, but its location near a busy road was a dealbreaker for many buyers. Two visitors made overtures but fell short of a written offer; a third came through with a solid offer $20,000 below the asking price, which was accepted.
“Had this home been a block in towards the community, it probably would have sold for a quarter-million dollars more,” said agent Kamil Lalji. “[Plus], it only had two bedrooms upstairs and there’s no garage.
“It sold for a decent amount of money,” Mr. Lalji said. “That ties back to it being a really well-built, quality home with really nice aesthetics.”
What they got
This 112-year-old house marries Scandinavian and Japanese design elements throughout, from its gated front garden to a minimalistic kitchen inside with walnut cabinetry and stainless steel countertops.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a double-sided, gas fireplace and a balcony, as well as a walk-in closet and an open-concept, five-piece bathroom with a freestanding tub.
There are living and dining spaces on the main floor, and open areas for leisure on the other levels. The basement also has heated flooring, a guest bedroom and one of the home’s four bathrooms.
A private backyard and parking pad fill out the 25- by 139-foot lot.
The agent’s take
“The ‘Japandi’ style is an aesthetic [the owners] liked, which is a mix of Scandinavian and Japanese design that has more masculine colours to it with darker woods,” Mr. Lalji said.
“All of the upgrades are super high quality.”