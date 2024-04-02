Open this photo in gallery: Done Deal, 86 Langside Ave., Toronto.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

86 Langside Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,099,000 (February, 2024)

Selling price: $1.45-million (March, 2024)

Previous selling price: $522,966 (September, 2013)

Taxes: $4,624 (2023)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Vinay Lakhani and Stephanie Lima, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

'The sellers did a pretty extensive renovation on the property,' says agent Vinay Lakhani.

The action

Agent Vinay Lakhani held back from listing this three-bedroom bungalow for months, waiting for weak sales in the community near Highway 401 and 400 to recover. When a neighbouring property was scooped up for $1.415-million by a high bidder, he determined the time had come to test the market. Launched in February at an eye-catching price, it quickly attracted 13 offers.

“The amount of inventory on at that time was quite low in the area,” said agent Vinay Lakhani. “It was an advantage to my clients.”

“We received 13 offers and ended up selling it for $351,000 above the list price and $35,000 more than the last comparable sale in the area.”

“The sellers did a pretty extensive renovation on the property,” said Mr. Lakhani. “It was very unique the way they created a separate in-law suite, which doesn’t appeal to everyone, but does to a lot of people with multigenerational families.”

The yard is fenced in and the house has an attached double garage.

What they got

This 51-year-old house has 1,519 square feet of living space, a fenced-in yard and an attached double garage.

All three bedrooms and the principal rooms have hardwood flooring. The kitchen has ceramic flooring, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

A set of stairs lead to a side door and guest and recreation rooms downstairs. The other half of the basement has its own entrance, a full bathroom, two bedrooms and a combined cooking and entertaining area.

All three bedrooms and the principal rooms have hardwood flooring.

The agent’s take

“It’s a good lot – 52 by 125 feet – which gives you ample space for a bungalow,” Mr. Lakhani said.

“The fact it’s on a cul-de-sac a lot of people liked because there wasn’t a lot of through traffic. And the fact it’s across from a school and a park was a bonus as well.”