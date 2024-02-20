Open this photo in gallery: Pope Real Estate Ltd.

438 King St., W., No. 1105, Toronto

Asking price: $859,990 (Late October 2023)

Previous asking price: $919,990 (Early October 2023); $969,990 (August 2023)

Selling price: $830,000 (December 2023)

Previous selling price: $840,000 (July 2020); $395,500 (May 2007); $271,906 (January 2007)

Taxes: $3,604 (2023)

Property days on market: 116

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The cabinetry was updated in condo's the two bathrooms and kitchen, which also features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

This two-bedroom corner unit was listed at an asking price of $969,990 shortly after another unit in the building, similar but with less favourable views, finishes and outdoor space, sold for about $900,000. A lack of buyers willing to view the unit led the sellers to drop the price to $919,990. This piqued the interest of one visitor, who nonetheless waited for six weeks – and another price reduction, this time to $859,990 – to begin negotiations. A final purchase price of $830,000 was accepted.

“It goes to show, there wasn’t a lot of urgency on the market, even though we dropped the price from when they saw it originally,” said agent Robin Pope.

“[Even though] it was a great price, the buyer was still expecting a discount.”

The sale price was $10,000 less than the owners paid for the unit in 2020. But it came after they had finalized the purchase of a west-end house, which they bought at a price that was $200,000 under their budget.

“They perceived they saved at least $200,000 on purchasing that property,” said Mr. Pope. “Therefore, for them to sell their condo for $10,000 less than they paid, they still saw it as a win.”

What they got

This 844-square-foot unit in a 17-year-old high-rise at the corner of King Street West and Spadina Avenue has nine-foot ceilings, windows in every room, and a north and west-facing balcony off the principal room.

This 844-square-foot unit in a 17-year-old high-rise at the corner of King Street West and Spadina Avenue has nine-foot ceilings, windows in every room, and a north and west-facing balcony off the principal room.

Cabinetry was updated in the two bathrooms and kitchen, which also features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

A storage locker and parking spot are included. Monthly fees of $778 pay for utilities, concierge, and amenities.

The agent’s take

A storage locker and parking spot are included. Monthly fees of $778 pay for utilities, concierge, and amenities.

“It was a corner unit, so it was very bright and had a great view west,” Mr. Pope said.

“Many units in that building have smaller balconies, and this one had a premium-sized balcony.”