With supply low, North York condo gets six offers

233 Beecroft Rd., No. 1911, Toronto

Asking price: $599,800 (March 2024)

Selling price: $652,000 (March 2024)

Previous selling price: $240,000 (January 2007); $183,767 (August 2001)

Taxes: $2,219 (2023)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agents: Sam Ahn and Stephen Sun, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Spring-like weather and a lack of high-rise inventory around Mel Lastman Square aligned to give this one-bedroom plus den unit a boost in March. Six buyers, all intending to live in the condo rather than purchasing it as an investment, made offers. The highest bid came in $52,200 over the asking price, with a closing date of May 15.

“With the weather being on our side – it was relatively warm – sales being slow in the winter, and hopes that [mortgage] rates would go down, we decided to go low on our price to test the market,” said agent Sam Ahn.

“Half the offers were very competitive, so it was hard to choose among the top three offers.”

What they got

On the sub-penthouse level of a 22-year-old building, this 667-square-foot unit has an open living and dining area with a wall of windows and an enclosed den with sliding doors to a balcony.

Improvements were made in the four-piece bathroom and galley-style kitchen. For instance, the latter features quartz countertops, mosaic backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with laundry machines, plus a storage locker and parking spot. Monthly fees of $609 cover utilities, concierge, and use of a gym and party room.

The agent’s take

“The biggest selling feature was the view. It was a west-facing, unobstructed view on a high floor,” said Mr. Ahn.

“It’s not a trendy building, but a building with a good reputation and it’s well managed. Having a low maintenance fee was also a key feature, and it included all utilities, which is rare to find nowadays in new condos with meters.”