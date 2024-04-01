Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

74 O’Hara Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,699,000 (March 2024)

Selling price: $1,751,111 (March 2024)

Previous selling price: $1.65-million (December 2020); $900,000 (October 2015); $615,000 (January 2011); $393,840 (August 2006); $195,000 (June 2002)

Taxes: $7,209 (2024)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agents: Dwayne Evens, Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery: There is hardwood flooring from the kitchen to the open living and dining areas.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This updated, 134-year-old row house was patched up, painted, and professionally staged for buyers looking for a move-in ready space in Parkdale just north of Queen Street West. The open house was well attended and resulted in two visitors putting forward offers. The bid with an extra $52,111 added over the asking price was accepted.

“If it’s a house that needs a full renovation, it’ll probably sell; if it’s a house that’s perfectly ready to go, it’ll sell,” said agent Dwayne Evens. “But if it’s in an in-between stage, those ones are sitting.”

“Down the street, there are lots of row houses and they typically sell for less than what we were able to achieve,” said Mr. Evens. “[Ours has] a nice addition at the back and it was presented so perfectly.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The living room has a classic bay window and a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by brick.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Previous owners of this two-storey structure modernized the interiors and built the rear addition, which expanded the house with a third bedroom upstairs and a fourth bathroom, laundry facilities and a mudroom directly below.

There is hardwood flooring from the kitchen to the open living and dining areas. The living room has a classic bay window and a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by brick.

Downstairs, an office and a recreation area are connected by a hallway with a wet bar.

At the back of the 14-by 133-foot lot, there is a wide deck and a cobblestone path to parking off a laneway.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: At the back of the 14-by-133-foot lot, there is a wide deck and a cobblestone path to parking off a laneway.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“There are quite a few townhouses, but this one is really the nicest house on the street,” Mr. Evens said.

“It’s a quiet little spot in the north part of Parkdale, and it’s a great little dead-end street, so there’s not a lot of traffic there.”