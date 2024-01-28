Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

102 Bedford Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $3,895,000 (November, 2023)

Selling price: $3,895,000 (December, 2023)

Taxes: $16,630 (2023)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery: Fireplaces enhance the coziness of the living and dining rooms and two bedrooms upstairs.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This roughly 120-year-old house has more than 3,000 square feet of living space in a prime location a few blocks away from Yorkville and the University of Toronto. Two potential buyers foresaw a need for upgrades and tried to allow for that expense with trimmed-back offer prices. But another buyer came in with a bid that matched the asking price and sealed the deal. They take possession in February.

“There were very few homes on the market at that time,” said agent Elli Davis. “I thought the location would definitely draw interest, which it did.

“Renovated homes of that sort can sell for upwards of $8-million in that area, so it didn’t surprise me under $4-million is where this one should be [valued], and that turned out to be correct.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Heritage wood trim and wainscotting add depth to areas such as the front foyer.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Less than 500 metres north of Varsity Stadium on Bloor Street West, this seven-bedroom house has a stately red brick façade with bay windows and leaded glass.

Inside, heritage wood trim and wainscotting add depth to areas such as the front foyer, and fireplaces enhance the coziness of the living and dining rooms and two bedrooms upstairs.

There are four bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen, plus a second kitchen on the third floor.

The basement is not finished.

For parking, a double garage sits at the end of a driveway on the 39- by 141-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: There are four bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen, plus a second kitchen on the third floor.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It retained a lot of the original charm and character, very high ceilings and large rooms,” said Ms. Davis.

“A private drive and double garage were very important features, especially near Bloor and Yorkville. A lot [of properties] have mutual driveways and some have no parking.”