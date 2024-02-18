Open this photo in gallery: Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

22 Mistywood Cres., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,088,000 (October, 2023)

Selling price: $1,300,018 (November, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $520,000 (June, 2012); $424,000 (November, 2007); $293,668 (October, 2004)

Taxes: $5,129 (2023)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The Action

Open this photo in gallery: The 20-year-old townhouse boasts an eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Agent Michael Steinman was convinced buyers would find this updated townhouse in Vaughan enticing, but less certain that its $1,088,000 price tag could generate hoped-for multiple offers. In the end, three bidders did come forward, all with fairly similar over-asking offers, with the final sale price coming in $212,018 over asking.

“The market was a bit slower and interest rates were scaring people a bit,” said Mr. Steinman. “No one in the last few months, when we’ve seen multiple offers, was paying a lot more than they need to.

“Sometimes bidding wars were working, and some were not. But I felt, because of the renovations [the seller] did in the house, specifically in the bathrooms, it would really be an eye-catcher.

“Worst case scenario, we would have relisted at a higher price.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: There are two casual entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

This nearly 20-year-old townhouse is laid out with three bedrooms on the second floor, and casual entertaining areas on the main and lower levels. The latter also has access to a back patio on the 22- by 110-foot lot.

A Juliet balcony brings fresh air into the combined living and dining room above the garage, while a full-size balcony allows for alfresco dining off an eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

Two out of the four bathrooms were remodelled in 2021 and the roof was replaced in 2022.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: There are three bedrooms on the second floor.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

“Thornhill Woods has always been a pretty popular area with three public schools, a high school and community centre,” said Mr. Steinman. “That’s a big draw, especially for families with children.

“Some streets with townhouses have a finished walkout basement, but in most townhouses, you don’t find a walkout, you find a regular basement. So the walkout [there] is a bonus.”