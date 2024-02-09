132 W. 10th Ave., Vancouver

Asking price: $2,299,000 (Oct. 23, 2023)

Selling price: $2.2 million (Nov. 24, 2023)

Previous selling price: $1.99-million (2019)

Days on the market: 32

Taxes: $6,437.32 (2023)

Listing agent: Mark Hammer, eXp Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: Clark House is one of Vancouver’s oldest surviving houses.

The seller purchased the house in 2019 for $1.99-million. Considering that homes are selling for 2019 prices in the current market, they did well, says listing agent Mark Hammer. If they’d sold two years ago, they would have easily sold it for about 10 per cent more, he says.

He showed the house to about 60 groups and received one offer.

“I’ve been doing this for 29 years and I have my clientele, so I’m busy, but our numbers are down,” said Mr. Hammer. “There is a lot more thought going into buying right now because interest rates are higher. You have to sit down with people to figure out what their monthly costs will be.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Little remains of the historic interior, although the exterior was restored.

Open this photo in gallery: A home theatre on the lower level.

Built in 1888, the Clark House is one of Vancouver’s oldest surviving houses, located in Mount Pleasant.

In 2005, the 2,795-square-foot house was gutted and reconstructed, brought up to modern standards with geothermal infloor heating, skylights, gas fireplaces, ensuite bathroom off the primary bedroom and a home theatre on the lower level.

Little remains of the historic interior, although the exterior was restored.

The agent’s take

Although the house is open concept and bright, historic properties aren’t as popular today as they were decades ago, says Mr. Hammer.

“The character houses were more popular in the 90s and early 2000s than now,” he says. “People liked warmer colours back then, the heritage colours. … We canvassed the area and handed out flyers. … Typically, with this type of character house, there are certain types that like it, and those people live in Mount Pleasant west.”

The sale completed in December.