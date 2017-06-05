There are early signs that boutique investment banks are staging a rebound after years in the wilderness.

Two independent firms grabbed a slice of the investment banking fees in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.’s $1.13-billion acquisition of precious metals assets from Orion Mine Finance Group. The cash-and-stock deal, which was announced Monday, sent Osisko’s share price almost 14 per cent higher to $16.35. With the deal, Osisko will add a diverse roster of cash-generating assets to its portfolio.

