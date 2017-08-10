One person. One year’s drug prescription. One massive bill for $8-million (U.S.) to Sun Life Financial Inc. in 2016.

The mounting costs of specialty drugs that treat rare conditions have been adding up for insurers across North America in recent years and Toronto-based Sun Life is no exception. As more eye-watering claims roll in, the company has been repricing some of its U.S. group insurance products in a bid to boost profit, its chief executive said on Thursday. It’s also assessing how to help clients manage this risk in the future.

