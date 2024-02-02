Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury captured his 87th World Cup victory in the individual moguls event on Thursday, becoming the most successful skier in the history of the International Ski Federation.

Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., earned a total of 82.17 points, to secure his 12th podium of the season. Japan’s Ikuma Horishima (79.15) finished second ahead of Sweden’s Filip Gravenfors (78.80).

With the win, Kingsbury became the most decorated skier in the Olympic disciplines of the World Cup, surpassing Swedish alpine racer Ingemar Stenmark.

“To get to a number that no man has done in the sport of skiing, in any discipline, I feel very lucky to be there,” Kingsbury said after his win. “It’s a pretty special day.”

Kingsbury also extended his lead in the overall moguls standings, although Horishima currently holds a 30-point lead in the individual moguls category.

Deer Valley will host the dual moguls competition on Saturday.