Chicago Blackhawks rookie star Connor Bedard will be out of the lineup six-to-eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his broken jaw, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

Bedard sustained the injury when he was levelled by New Jersey defenceman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Devils. The No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft was hit after he carried the puck into the offensive zone.

Bedard was having an excellent rookie season before the injury.

The 18-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., leads both the Blackhawks and rookies with 15 goals, 18 assists and 33 points.

He was named the NHL’s rookie of the month in November and December.

The Blackhawks face the league-leading Jets in Winnipeg on Thursday.

Chicago’s long list of injured forwards also includes Nick Foligno (fractured left finger), Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot) and Andreas Athanasiou (groin). But Joey Anderson and Taylor Raddysh returned to the lineup for Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to Edmonton.

With files from The Associated Press.