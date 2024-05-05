Canada beats United States 6-4 to win under-18 men’s world hockey championship

Open this photo in gallery: Team Canada celebrates after winning the 2024 IIHF U-18 hockey world championships final against the United States in Espoo, Finland, on May 5.Jussi Nukari/The Associated Press

Gavin McKenna had a hat trick and added an assist as Canada rallied past the United States 6-4 on Sunday to win gold at the under-18 men’s world hockey championship.

It’s Canada’s fifth title since the tournament’s inception in 1999.

Cole Beaudoin and Tij Iginla also scored in the third period as Canada overcame an early 3-1 deficit. Ryder Ritchie added a goal.

Goalie Carter George made 31 saves for the win in net.

Cole Hutson had a goal and two assists for the U.S. Christian Humphreys, Cole Eiserman, and Brodie Ziemer also scored.

Nicholas Kempf stopped 19-of-24 shots in net for the Americans.

Earlier Sunday, Love Harenstam stopped all 36 shots he faced as Sweden shut out Slovakia 4-0 to win bronze.

Lucas Pettersson scored 9:16 into the third period to break a scoreless tie for Sweden.

Melvin Fernstrom, Alfons Freij and Victor Eklund rounded out the attack for the Swedes.

Alan Lendak stopped 25 shots in net for Slovakia.