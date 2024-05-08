Matthews, MacKinnon and Kucherov named finalists for Ted Lindsay Award

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been named as one of the finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award.

Tampa Bay winger Nikita Kucherov and Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon were also named finalists in a release Wednesday from the NHL Players’ Association.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding NHL player as voted by fellow NHLPA members.

Matthews, who won the award in the 2021-22 season, led the NHL with 69 goals and was sixth in scoring with a career-high 107 points in 81 games.

Kucherov, who previously won in 2018-19, led the league with 144 points (44 goals, 100 assists) in 81 games, while MacKinnon was second with 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists) in 82 games.

Kucherov and MacKinnon are also finalists for the NHL’s Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player, while Matthews is a finalist for the Selke Trophy awarded to the top defensive forward.