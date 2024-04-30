Bedard, Faber and Hughes named finalists for NHL’s Calder Memorial Trophy

Chicago Blackhawks centre Connor Bedard, Minnesota Wild defenceman Brock Faber and New Jersey Devils defenceman Luke Hughes are the finalists for this season’s Calder Memorial Trophy.

The trophy is awarded annually to the NHL’s rookie of the year as voted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Bedard led rookies and the Blackhawks in with 22 goals and 61 points despite missing 14 games with a broken jaw. His 39 assists also led Chicago and tied him with Faber for first among rookies.

The 18-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., became the second-youngest player in league history to finish as the rookie leader in goals, assists and points behind Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon in 2013-14.

Bedard, the first-overall pick at the 2023 NHL draft, is also the second-youngest rookie in NHL history to achieve the feat for his team after Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby in 2005-06.

Faber, placed tied for second among rookies with Hughes at 47 points (eight goals, 39 assists) in 82 games. He topped all rookies with an average ice time of 24 minutes 58 seconds.

Hughes’s 47 points are the second-most by a rookie defenceman in Devils franchise history, behind Barry Beck’s 60 in 1977-78 with the Colorado Rockies.

Vancouver defenceman Quinn Hughes, Luke’s brother, was a finalist for the Calder in 2020. It’s the first time two brothers have been named a finalist for the award.