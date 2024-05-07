McDavid, MacKinnon and Kucherov named finalists for NHL’s Hart Trophy

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was named a finalist for this year’s Hart Trophy on Tuesday as he seeks to win the NHL’s most valuable player award for a second straight season.

Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and Tampa Bay Lightning right-wing Nikita Kucherov are the other finalists as voted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

McDavid, who won his third Hart Trophy last season, finished third in league scoring with 132 points (32 goals, 100 assists) in 76 games.

He became the fourth player to record 100 assists in a season, and the first since Wayne Gretzky in 1990-91.

Kucherov also reached 100 assists in 2013-14 and added 44 goals en route to winning the Art Ross trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer. His 144 points are the second-most over the past 28 seasons.

MacKinnon ranked second in the NHL and established an Avalanche/Nordiques record with 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists). The four-time Hart Trophy finalist is looking to join Peter Forsberg (2002-03) and Joe Sakic (2000-01) as the third player in franchise history to win the award.