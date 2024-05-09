Oilers star Draisaitl misses practice, listed as ‘day-to-day’

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is “day-to-day” with an undisclosed injury, says head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Knoblauch says the Oilers coaching staff will decide Friday morning whether the 28-year-old German forward plays that evening in Game 2 of Edmonton’s series with the Vancouver Canucks.

Draisaitl missed practice Thursday and appeared to be labouring late in Edmonton’s loss to Vancouver in Game 1 of their second-round series Wednesday.

He had two assists in the game but was limited to 16:43 seconds of ice time, well below the 20:41 he averaged per game in the regular season.

Knoblauch said after the game that Draisaitl was dealing with “cramping and equipment issues” that kept him off the ice.

Draisaitl has points in each of Edmonton’s six playoff games this year, with five goals and seven assists across the stretch.

Oilers forward Adam Henrique practised with the team Thursday after missing Game 1 with an ankle injury.

Knoblauch says Henrique is also listed as “day-to-day” and a decision will be made Friday on whether he plays in Game 2.