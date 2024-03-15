Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Jade Picard had a goal and two assists as the Montreal Carabins upset the UBC Thunderbirds 4-2 on Friday at the U Sports women’s hockey championship.

Joannie Garand, Picard and Laurie-Anne Ethier scored third-period goals to lead seventh-seeded Montreal past No. 2 UBC. The two teams entered the final frame tied 1-1.

Garand and Mylene Lefebvre both had a goal and an assist for Montreal.

Cassidy Rhodes and Sophia Gaskell replied for UBC, who outshot the Carabins 26-22.

Third-seeded New Brunswick played No. 6 Toronto later Friday night.

